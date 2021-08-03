Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Exercise could improve your health by changing your DNA

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2leJ_0bG7uMBM00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

While it is widely known that regular physical exercise decreases the risk of virtually all chronic illnesses, the mechanisms at play are not fully known.

In a new study from the University of Copenhagen, researchers found that the beneficial effects of physical exercise may in part result from changes to the structure of our DNA. These changes are referred as “epigenetic.”

DNA is the molecular instruction manual found in all our cells.

Some sections of our DNA are genes, which are instructions for building proteins—the body’s building blocks—while other sections called enhancers regulate which genes are switched on or off, when, and in which tissue.

In the study, the team found that exercise rewires the enhancers in regions of our DNA that are known to be associated with the risk to develop the disease.

These findings provide a mechanism for the known beneficial effects of exercise. By connecting each enhancer with a gene, the team further provides a list of direct targets that could mediate this effect.

The team of scientists hypothesized that endurance exercise training remodels the activity of gene enhancers in skeletal muscle. They recruited healthy young men and put them through a six-week endurance exercise program.

They collected a biopsy of their thigh muscle before and after the exercise intervention and examined if changes in the epigenetic signature of their DNA occurred after training.

The researchers discovered that after completing the endurance training program, the structure of many enhancers in the skeletal muscle of the young men had been altered.

By connecting the enhancers to genetic databases, they found that many of the regulated enhancers have already been identified as hotspots of genetic variation between individuals—hotspots that have been linked to human disease.

The scientists speculate that the beneficial effects of exercise on organs distant from muscle, like the brain, may largely be mediated by regulating the secretion of muscle factors.

In particular, they found that exercise remodels enhancer activity in skeletal muscle that is linked to cognitive abilities, which opens for the identification of exercise training-induced secreted muscle factors targeting the brain.

The study provides evidence of a functional link between epigenetic rewiring of enhancers to control their activity after exercise training and the modulation of disease risk in humans.

If you care about exercise, please read studies about this supplement may reduce death risk as effectively as regular exercise and findings of this exercise training can benefit older people most.

For more information about exercise and your health, please see recent studies about this exercise can relieve leg pain in people with peripheral artery disease and results showing that this exercise method may boost health in people with type 2 diabetes.

The study is published in Molecular Metabolism. One author of the study is Professor Romain Barrès.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Physical Exercise#Skeletal Muscle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Not Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says Dietitian

Over the past year, vitamin D has become a hot topic, with multiple studies suggesting a link between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of catching COVID or developing more severe symptoms from the virus. Unfortunately, insufficient levels of vitamin D affect more people than you may realize—a 2011 study published in the journal Nutrition Research found that, among 4,495 U.S. adults studied, approximately 42% were vitamin D deficient.
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Your Blood Pressure

The exercise that can reduce your blood pressure by 10 percent. The most effective type of exercise for lowering blood pressure is a combination of endurance exercise, like running, with lifting weights, research finds. When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercise is as useful as drugs. There is...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Spending time outdoors can benefit your brain, study confirms

In a new study from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, researchers found that regularly out in the fresh air is good for both your well-being and your brain. During the pandemic, walks became a popular and regular pastime. The study suggests that this habit has a good effect not only on our general well-being but also on our brain structure.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements To Take When Stressed, According to Dietitians

Whether you've found yourself dealing with career headaches, family issues, or have just found the past year particularly tough (and who hasn't?), everyone finds themselves feeling overwhelmed by stress from time to time. While there are many ways to help relieve some of that stress on a day-to-day basis, from...
FitnessDr Frank Lipman

Men’s Health: Three Tests That Could Save Your Life

If you’re relying on the basic tests you get at your annual physical to measure your health, you may not be seeing the whole picture. Many diseases won’t be caught, much less prevented, by the American Medical Associations’s standard of care testing. Or maybe you avoid the doctor’s office completely unless you’re experiencing symptoms. Unfortunately, as Daniel Cosgrove, MD, told Men’s Fitness, many diseases are far advanced by the time their symptoms start showing up. What steps can you take to prevent problems before they start? Here are three tests that could save your life.
Weight LossLockhaven Express

To your good health: In the diabetic’s toolbox: diet, exercise and blood sugar control

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? — H.M. ANSWER: I’m assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.
Skin CareGreatist

When Your Acne Has Its Own Zit Code, Could Exercise Help?

Although you might be long past the stage of teenage angst, adult acne could still be rearing its ugly head due to clogged pores, bacteria, or hormones. After trying every skin care product, cream, and medication out there, the search for consistent clarity can persist. Now, you may have heard...
Workoutsuconn.edu

Ask UConn Extension: Can Walking Trails Improve Your Health and Fitness?

There are several types of trails that you can check out on your health journey, whether you are just beginning or experienced. Although it seems so basic, walking is the best exercise. Walking engages all of your muscles and helps tone your muscles. Walking outside on hard surface in comparison to treadmills is beneficial to strengthening your bones because of the impact with a hard surface.
FitnessWISN

More exercise could help your sleep problems, according to new research

The ripple effect of consistently bad sleep is well-documented in research and includes higher risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer. While focusing on strategies that get you quality sleep is important, one way to counteract those boosted risks is through increasing your physical activity, according to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Greenville, SCwspa.com

ASK THE EXPERT: How stretching can improve your health

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Stretching helps to increase range of motion, improve blood flow circulation, and reduce stress. It also provides many other health benefits, according to the American Council on Exercise. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7 News Taylor Murray...
Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

5 Incredibly Easy Ways to Improve Your Health This Summer

It’s no secret that taking care of yourself is crucial, especially as the U.S. begins to open back up after a year of fighting COVID-19. The good news is that you don’t need to go to great lengths to improve your health and wellbeing. In fact, there are just five super simple things you can do to boost your health right now.
FitnessPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble to Exercise Your Brain

Tackle the Jumble to exercise your brain – for all ages. For people of all ages, mental exercises like the Jumble to exercise your brain can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep the brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
YogaWTHI

Start your day with breathing exercises for stress relief

A worldwide pandemic is more than enough to induce excess stress. Many people have had to deal with a changing work life and family life, leading to uncertainty. Having a moment of mindfulness with breathwork at the beginning of the day can help add consistency and structure to your routine.
FitnessNews-Medical.net

Common weight-loss drug successfully targets fat in adults with obesity at high cardiovascular risk

Researchers at UT Southwestern announced successful results of a clinical trial for a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide. In adults who are overweight or have obesity combined with high cardiovascular risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventions significantly lowered two types of fat that have been associated with risk to heart health: visceral fat and ectopic fat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy