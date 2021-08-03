Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Dangers of life-threatening second heart attack may be highest soon after the first

By American Heart Association
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Mdro_0bG7uIeS00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A first heart attack is a serious, life-changing event, although most people now survive them. But a new study underscores the importance of doing everything possible to avoid another one.

“It’s like taking another hit,” said Dr. Umesh Khot, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. “One heart attack is a lot, and having another one is a big hit on the heart.”

Khot is lead author of a study that examined the outcomes of patients who suffered a second heart attack – formally known as recurrent myocardial infarction – within 90 days of being discharged from the hospital after the first heart attack.

The study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Khot’s team examined the data from 6,626 admissions for heart attack at the Cleveland Clinic from 2010 through 2017.

While only about 2.5% of them were readmitted within 90 days with another heart attack, nearly 50% of those people would die within five years.

“What we’ve done for the first time is to analyze a large population of patients to find this uncommon recurrence and describe it,” he said.

“It’s important for the cardiology community to understand that this phenomenon happens, and when it does it has significant implications for long-term mortality.”

One surprise in the results, Khot said, was that the greatest risk of an early recurrent heart attack occurred in the first two weeks, “which means you have to really get on top of this early on in terms of treatment.”

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States and worldwide.

About 805,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack each year – one-fourth of which are recurrent heart attacks, according to statistics from the American Heart Association.

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked, damaging or destroying part of the heart muscle. Survival can depend on how much damage is done, and how quickly it can be treated with medication and surgical procedures.

To prevent a recurrent heart attack, experts recommend following professional advice regarding medication and making lifestyle changes to reduce risk factors, including exercising, eating a heart-healthy diet, losing weight, controlling blood pressure and quitting smoking.

The new study is observational, calculating the frequency and dangers of early recurrent heart attacks.

“We didn’t answer the question of whether we can change this beyond the regular care that we do,” Khot said.

“But it helps us emphasize key messages in terms of adherence to medicines, following up with your care team and good (health) practices in general.”

Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a cardiologist and clinical associate professor at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, agreed.

“This is an important reminder,” said Goldberg, who was not involved in the study.

“I think all of us in the cardiology community have to be a little more vigilant about reminding people the importance of following through with these lifestyle changes and medications, so we reduce the risk of recurrent heart attacks.”

Both doctors acknowledge the changes aren’t always easy.

“Some people are dramatic in terms of the changes they make, some are middle of the road and some people don’t change anything,” Khot said.

“And now with COVID-19, we’re very concerned that some patients have left the health care system and are not getting follow-up care.”

After a first heart attack, Goldberg said, “Some people feel a little overwhelmed with all the things that are thrown at them – procedures, cardiac rehab, their diet, even coping with anxiety over this sudden illness.

“It’s a lot to handle,” she said. “Maybe we need to do better to explain why these things are so important. With a heart attack, it’s not necessarily one and done.”

Written by Michael Precker.

If you care about heart attack, please read studies about this drug could help reduce stroke, heart attacks in people with diabetes and findings of arm cuff blood pressure measurements may not predict heart disease accurately.

For more information about heart health, please see recent studies about two simple ways to prevent heart attacks and results showing that three big heart attack symptoms men and women share.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Health#One Heart#Observational Study#The Cleveland Clinic#New York University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Fit and 41, she thought nothing of her family history – until her heart attack

Nicole Lazowski was no stranger to hospitals. Her father battled heart disease for as long as she could remember. She was 7 when he had his first of five heart attacks. “I grew up in and out of hospitals, going there with my parents,” Nicole said. “My father was a big smoker and I remember saying to myself, ‘I will exercise. I will never smoke. I’m never going to do that to my body.'”
Healthdynamotheory.com

10 Foods Naturally Clear Your Arteries and Protect You from Heart Attacks

Heart issues are the main reason for deaths in a lot of countries. A significant hazard calculates for both heart assault, and stroke is stopped up veins, which can intrude on bloodstream all through the body. Stress, the absence of development, and particularly unfortunate eating are all supporters of uplifted rates of heart assault. In any case, rolling out a couple of little improvements to your diet regimen can radically bring down your hazard.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

10 Signs of Heart Trouble Usually Ignored by Women

Oftentimes, the symptoms of a heart attack—especially for a woman—are much more subtle than what you see on TV. "Although men and women can experience chest pressure that feels like an elephant sitting across the chest, women can experience a heart attack without chest pressure," Nieca Goldberg, M.D., medical director for the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health at NYU's Langone Medical Center and an American Heart Association volunteer, tells the American Heart Association. Read on to learn about the 10 most common signs often ignored by women suffering a heart attack—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have "Life-Threatening" Diabetes, Say Doctors

Diabetes can cause a number of serious complications, from cardiovascular disease to blindness. One of the most acute and urgent is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be life-threatening. It occurs when blood sugar is consistently too high because there isn't enough insulin in the body to process it. This causes fat to be broken down too rapidly and the blood to become acidic. If DKA isn't treated promptly, it can result in a diabetic coma or death. According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic and experts at the UK's Royal College of Nursing, here are some of the signs to watch for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Dharmendra Choudhary

5 Warning Symptoms of Early Heart Failure

Heart failure happens when the heart muscle is damaged or the heart's ability to pump is diminished. Most times, the damage is rooted from heart attack or coronary artery disease. But long-term high blood pressure, faulty heart valves, or genetic ailment could also be a cause. This failing heart is unable to pump effectively to maintain the body's demand for oxygenated blood.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Developing Heart Disease, Doctors Say

We all know the classic symptom of heart disease—chest pain. But a serious disorder like heart trouble can also show up with symptoms that are unusual, slight, or ambiguous. These are seven sneaky signs of heart disease that experts say should have you on red alert, including precisely what kind of chest discomfort you should look out for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy