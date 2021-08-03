Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Do robots need clothes? Yes, for form and function

By Cornell University
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJsYb_0bG7uHlj00
Credit: Harper’s Bazaar.

There’s no shortage of people who dress up their babies, bunnies or puppies.

But what about robots?

Besides a stray feline Roomba, very few people are investing energy into putting clothes on robots.

Cornell and New York University researchers say that now’s the time to think more actively about when, how and why we would dress them, now that robots are likely to be popping up more regularly in our factories, stores, offices and homes.

The team just published a paper that outlines some of the considerations for dressing robots in a way that helps them serve their function.

“Rather than being merely for decoration, clothing can serve a practical purpose and be closely tied to what robots actually need,” says Cornell Tech Ph.D. student Natalie Friedman, co-lead author along with NYU lecturer Kari Love. They presented their work at the virtual Designing Interactive Systems conference in July.

“Adding easy-to-read physical elements,” Friedman said, “can make the function of a system clearer and more intuitive for people to interact with.”

Friedman, Love and Wendy Ju, associate professor at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech, co-wrote the paper with Guy Hoffman, associate professor at the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Jenny Sabin, the Arthur L. and Isabel B. Wiesenberger Professor in Architecture in the College of Architecture, Art and Planning.

While human clothing is largely marketed for its aesthetics, it obviously serves a range of more practical functions – including protection.

Jackets protect us from rain and snow; boots, from mud and rocks; stain-resistant jeans, from unfortunate wine spills.

Clothing could serve a similar purpose for robots in certain lines of work – say, a firefighting robot that may need a fireproof vest for one scenario and a waterproof vest for another.

Some garments also serve as a way of providing information about the wearer’s role.

A robot waiter handing out hors d’oeuvres at a wedding might wear a white shirt with a black bowtie. Clothes also can be designed to highlight a robot’s potential actions, like vertical stripes on a shirt that make it easier to see when a robot is rotating.

More complicated outfits might have color-coded buttons and buttonholes, to help people understand how to correctly put them on a robot.

Indeed, Friedman points out that it’s not as simple as just slapping some human clothes onto a robot. Robots are diverse and versatile, and some of their core attributes and advantages need to be considered and leveraged. (They don’t sweat, for example, so that may mean using certain fabrics that we’d never put on people.)

“I think this work is important to helping engineers and technologists understand the functional importance of aesthetics and signaling in design,” Ju said. “It’s not ‘just fashion’ – what the robot wears helps people understand how to interact with it in ways that are critical to safety and task execution.”

As a next step, Friedman said she’ll curate a fashion show of robots wearing clothes, while continuing to develop her framework about potential functions of clothes for robots.

Also contributing was City University of Hong Kong professor Ray LC.

The project was supported in part by Backslash Art, a Cornell Tech-based project that supports technological interventions into artistic practice.

Written by Adam Conner-Simons.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Clothing#Nyu#Roomba#New York University#Cornell Tech Ph D#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EngineeringEngadget

Why every robot needs a spiffy hat

First developed more than 100,000 years ago, clothing is one of humanity’s earliest — and most culturally significant — inventions, providing wearers not just protection from the environment and elements but also signifying social status, membership in a community and their role within that group. As robots increasingly move out of labs, off of factory floors and into our everyday lives, a similar garment revolution could soon be upon us once again, according to a new research study out of New York’s Cornell University.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Studio Nicholson: ‘No brainer clothes: functional, comfortable, easy’

When the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic became apparent around the world, with the corresponding moment of introspection and reflection it encouraged, fashion brands and houses that had previously churned out collection after collection, drop after drop and trend after trend scrambled to shift to a manufacturing retail model that responded to a consumer keen to shop with more responsibility and according to a slower pace. Consumers were keen to purchase pieces that subverted seasonal ‘It’ silhouettes and pioneered staying power; they wanted to invest in clothing that wouldn’t ever lose its wonder in their wardrobe.
Engineeringgatech.edu

Simple Linking of Units Gives Legged Robots New Way to Navigate Difficult Terrain

At the opening ceremony of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, a fleet of 1,824 drones flew above the stadium, illuminating the night with an environmentally friendly light show. Such displays of reconfigurable, floating lights have one important common factor: a crash- and stumble-free navigable area in which to perform. The success of robotic swarms in aerial, aquatic, and land-based environments can be attributed to ease of navigation in a homogenous or highly controlled space.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Reimagining an iconic design class for remote learning

For the past 50 years, mechanical engineering students at MIT have convened on campus for a boisterous robot competition. Since the 1970s, when the late Professor Emeritus Woodie Flowers first challenged students to build a machine using a "kit of junk," students in class 2.007 (Design and Manufacturing I) have designed and built their own robots to compete in the class's final robot competition. For many students, the class and competition are a driving factor in their decision to enroll in MIT.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Researchers fabricate brain-inspired highly scalable neuromorphic hardware

(Nanowerk News) KAIST researchers fabricated a brain-inspired highly scalable neuromorphic hardware by co-integrating single transistor neurons and synapses. Using standard silicon complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology, the neuromorphic hardware is expected to reduce chip cost and simplify fabrication procedures. The research team led by Yang-Kyu Choi and Sung-Yool Choi produced a...
EntertainmentPhys.org

ArtSea Ink: a colorful, seaweed-based ink for 3D printing

Some artists are embracing 3D printing as a new medium, allowing them to create intricate 3D compositions that are difficult to produce in any other way. But the rigid, plastic-based materials used in many 3D printers require high heat for workability. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Omega have developed a colorful new ink for 2D and 3D art made of mica pigments in alginate, a sugar from seaweed that forms a stable gel without heat.
ChemistryPhys.org

Visualizing stress in plastics

A research team led by Prof. Dr. Michael Sommer, Professorship of Polymer Chemistry at Chemnitz University of Technology, and PD Dr. Michael Walter, project leader at the Cluster Of Excellence Living, Adaptive, and Energy-autonomous Materials Systems (livMatS) at the University of Freiburg, has succeeded in constructing a new dye molecule from the area of so-called mechanophores.
ElectronicsInverse

Robots don’t deserve names

Maybe it all started with a Beanie Baby. In 1997, McDonald’s started offering them Happy Meals. Gazing into the cream-colored bear’s glassy, unseeing eyes, you would imagine an entire life for this promotional Beanie Baby whose innards were comprised of polyester fiberfill and small plastic pellets. It had friends, passions, and a soul.
ApparelDesign Milk

Adidas Eyewear “Barely There” 3D Printed 3D CMPT Sunglasses

Sportswear brand adidas’s investment in the realm of material science has resulted in some of the most exciting and innovative products over the last few years, most notably in the exploration of the reuse of recycled oceanic plastic waste and also utilizing 3D printing and robotics to realize novel footwear. Similarly the brand has recently announced the development of new methods to manufacture sports eyewear using 3D printing, resulting in extremely lightweight, yet durable adidas 3D CMPT sunglasses fit for professional and consumer athletes seeking a “barely there” fit.
Behind Viral VideosMorganton News Herald

3 sustainability hacks from TikTok you need to try

If you’re looking for more ways to be environmentally friendly in your everyday life, TikTok is full of green tips. Here are three that are easy to try:. Get every single drop out of your cleaning products by using this tip from @athomewithshannon. Putting marbles in the bottom of your spray bottles helps the solution rise up.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
Golfsportswar.com

Yes and no. Aditi's putting was beyond robot level.

The Olympic women’s golf has been really fun to watch. Great golf. -- Lile Hancock 08/06/2021 9:37PM. Agree. Part of it is because they make more relatable mistakes -- 2001Hoo 08/06/2021 10:26PM. The women are human. The men are robots. Easier to root for humans ** -- confuzionrains 08/06/2021 11:17PM.
Grocery & SupermaketMySanAntonio

Will Stores Without Cashiers Become Our New Reality?

With groundbreaking AI and computer-vision technology transforming the traditional grocery store, can consumers fully give up on human interaction in their shopping experience?. Amazon recently announced the opening of the largest cashierless grocery store yet, standing at six times the size of its flagship Amazon Go store that launched in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy