Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Horoscopes Aug. 3, 2021: Martha Stewart, don’t let anyone take advantage of you

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Evangeline Lilly, 42; Michael Ealy, 48; Martha Stewart, 80; Tony Bennett, 95. Happy Birthday: Your generosity and kindness are honorable, but don’t lose sight of your needs and the risks involved when you allow relationships to become imbalanced. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Observe how others react and give back. Equality matters if you want to maintain good working and personal relationships. Take an aggressive position regarding financial, medical and legal matters. Your numbers are 8, 12, 19, 24, 28, 34, 40.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ealy
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Evangeline Lilly
Person
Tony Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Fitness#Stress#Aries#Eugenialast Com#Twitter Facebook Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 9, 2021. Cancerian author Vladimir Mayakovsky wrote a poem about how one morning he went half-mad and conversed with the sun. At first he called the supreme radiance a “lazy clown,” complaining that it just floated through the sky for hours while he, Mayakovsky, toiled diligently at his day job painting posters. Then he dared the sun to come down and have tea with him, which, to his shock, the sun did. The poet was agitated and worried—what if the close approach of the bright deity would prove dangerous? But the visitor turned out to be friendly. They had a pleasant dialog, and in the end the sun promised to provide extra inspiration for Mayakovsky’s future poetry. I invite you to try something equally lyrical and daring, dear Cancerian.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 12, 2021: Gemini, you show good judgment; Capricorn, show off your ingenuity

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Steve Howey was born in San Antonio, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star has portrayed Kevin Ball on the long running series “Shameless” since 2011. He also co-starred as Van Montgomery on the sitcom “Reba” from 2001 to 2007 and has appeared on episodes of “Dead to Me,” “SEAL Team” and “Sons of Anarchy.” On the big screen, Howey’s film work includes parts in “Game Over, Man,” “Something Borrowed” and “Stan Helsing.”
LifestylePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Friday, July 9, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. Today’s new moon is in Cancer. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the new moon in Cancer is your perfect opportunity to think about what new changes you want to introduce that can affect home and family. What will make your personal life run more smoothly? A new way of doing something? Different family communications? A surprise might occur at home.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope July 11: Here’s How Your Day Will Turn Out

Aries – A challenging task at work can tangle you up, but patience will pay off. Some people’s mental anguish is about to vanish. Someone may fail to repay a loaned sum to you. A journey will allow you to reconnect with folks you haven’t seen in a long time. Academically, things will begin to move in your favor.
Posted by
StyleCaster

Aries, Your August Horoscope Predicts True Friends—& A New Boo

As the month of August begins, you’ll be feeling consumed by the heat of passion! After all, your Aries August 2021 horoscope begins with a lightning bolt of a new moon on August 8. This new moon takes place in your romantic and creative fifth house, encouraging you to express yourself as fully as possible.
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 12 to 18 July

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Tune into the subtle undercurrents, the non-verbal clues this week which speak volumes about what feeds your soul and who is on-side. Meanwhile Venus and Mars are dancing in the heavens in your creative and romantic corner upping your capacity to make sparky connections that light your fire.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

July 15 Horoscope: Know What This Day Has In Store For You

Aries – As you work to increase your earning ability, money will not be a worry. It is suggested that you visit new places and meet new individuals. So relax, there will be someone waiting for you in the shadows at work on whom you can completely rely. You might feel more energized tomorrow, but don’t let your enthusiasm get the best of you. Irritation might result from disappointment at home.
SHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestyleThought Catalog

This Is The Affirmation Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Right Now

I understand my steps, even if the path is not clear. Proceeding with caution, slowing down, speeding up, changing course. It’s all okay, Aries. You don’t need to justify your path or explain it to anyone as long as you are self-reflective and transparent with yourself. You are great at changing direction and keeping things flowing into new beginnings. Trust your ability to lead yourself to where you want to be.
LifestyleTODAY.com

August horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease. These are the key astrological...
Lifestyleastrology.com

August Horoscope

August opens with full-on Leo drama as Mars in the sign of the Lion activates de Saturn-Uranus square, bringing our attention to the change that is taking in the structure of our lives. Hang on to your seats around the new moon in Leo, which will bring this energy of twists and turns to a climax.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
CelebritiesPopculture

Martha Stewart's Surgery Update Prompts Response From Mariska Hargitay

Martha Stewart is continuing to share health updates with her fans after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, and her latest post prompted a response from Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. On Tuesday, Stewart used Instagram to post three photos of herself visiting her office in New York City for the first time since her surgery, using a KneeRover, a knee walker that is an alternative to crutches, as she maneuvered through the building.
LifestyleRedbook

What You Need to Be Happy, by Zodiac Sign

Happiness isn’t one size fits all. It looks different for everyone—and yes, it’s different for each zodiac sign. Your Sun sign’s personality traits mean you thrive under unique conditions—for example, certain signs are happiest when they’re surrounded by loved ones, while others thrive when they’re alone. Once you find what makes your Sun sign soar, you’ll be ready to take on the world. Think of it as your cosmic sweet spot. (BTW, if your Sun sign’s advice doesn’t resonate with you, check your Moon sign too.)
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your August 2021 Horoscope Gives Off Major Main Character Energy

Welcome to August, babe! Your August 2021 horoscope is filled with ups (and also some downs), but you’ll come out of it stronger and more in touch with your resilience. The beginning of this month leads up to an intense New Moon in Leo on August 8. This new moon is encouraging you to express yourself more deeply and to tap into your creativity, as well as your zest for life.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs About Love And Relationships

Your heart is more resilient than you think. It might hurt now, but it will heal. You shouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. But you shouldn’t stay if you’re the only one trying to fix problems, either. Gemini. Love doesn’t get easier as you get older. You...
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 13, 2021: Taurus, inside info gives you the upper hand; Pisces, ground yourself

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Aya Cash was born in San Francisco, Calif., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrayed Gretchen Cutler on the comedy series “You’re the Worst” from 2014 to 2019. She currently plays Stormfront on “The Boys” and Cheryl on “Welcome to Flatch.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Easy,” “Will & Grace” and “The Good Wife.” On the big screen, Cash’s film work includes roles in “Scare Me,” “Brand New Old Love” and “Social Animals.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy