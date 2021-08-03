Dementia-like symptoms found in 60% of COVID-19 survivors

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers found in a sample of over 400 older adults who had recovered from COVID-19, more than 60% displayed some degree of cognitive impairment.

Problems with thinking were seen even in recovered COVID-19 patients who had only a mild cold or respiratory ailment after virus exposure.

It is not known whether the impairment, such as forgetfulness and language difficulty, will be progressive.

The individuals in the study are over 60 years of age and have been assessed once so far. They will be followed for the next three to five years.

In the study, the team also assessed participants for anosmia, loss of the sense of smell.

The olfactory bulb, which contains the brain cells that react to smell, is primarily where the COVID-19 virus enters the nervous system.

Among the participants, 78% had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection that was confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Testing confirmed that the other fourth of volunteers were never infected.

Of the 60% of recovered COVID-19 patients who had cognitive impairment, about one in three had severe cognitive impairment.

The team says this could be called “dementia-like syndrome,” because it looks like dementia but may not be persistent or progressive.

People between the ages of 60 and 70 have about a 6% lifetime risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The study population reflects a rate of cognitive impairment that is 10 times higher.

Researchers say this could be the start of a dementia-related epidemic fueled by this latest coronavirus.

The study was presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. One author of the study is Gabriel de Erausquin, MD, PhD.

