Environment

Tuesday Morning: Rainy pattern leaves us mid-week

By Bryan Ramsey
brproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: A stalled front is likely to remain near or off the coast today which will leave most shower chances from I-12 and south. Anyone north of I-12 has a much lower chance of rain today. Showers will be possible this morning along the coast with rain chances decreasing as you go north. A second round of rain is possible from the north this afternoon, though it will be more spotty in nature. Highs will be in the upper-80s to low-90s depending on how much sunshine there is. Partly cloudy skies, otherwise.

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Arkansas State
#Thunderstorms#Showers
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Summertime pattern continues into a new week!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity and a few quick, passing heavy downpours! Temperatures feel like the 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain a while longer! Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.
Environmentfox5sandiego.com

Increasing humidity, cloudiness predicted to return

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dry and seasonal weather Sunday was expected to give way to increasing humidity and cloudiness as monsoonal moisture returns to Southern California. Marine clouds were widespread again Sunday morning, both offshore and inland up to 25 miles, through 7 a.m., but the cloud layer was thin enough and expected to burn off quickly later, the National Weather Service said.
Environmentbrproud.com

Sunday Night: Daily rain chance; Hot and humid

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and most areas will stay dry. It will still be muggy with dew points remaining in the 70s. Lows will drop into the mid 70s. Winds will be light out of the south. Low near 74. Tomorrow: It will be a typical summer...
Environmentkusi.com

Increasing humidity and cloudiness predicted to return

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dry and seasonal weather Sunday was expected to give way to increasing humidity and cloudiness as monsoonal moisture returns to Southern California. Marine clouds were widespread again Sunday morning, both offshore and inland up to 25 miles, through 7 a.m., but the cloud layer was thin enough and expected to burn off quickly later, the National Weather Service said.

