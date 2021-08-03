Tuesday Morning: Rainy pattern leaves us mid-week

Today: A stalled front is likely to remain near or off the coast today which will leave most shower chances from I-12 and south. Anyone north of I-12 has a much lower chance of rain today. Showers will be possible this morning along the coast with rain chances decreasing as you go north. A second round of rain is possible from the north this afternoon, though it will be more spotty in nature. Highs will be in the upper-80s to low-90s depending on how much sunshine there is. Partly cloudy skies, otherwise.