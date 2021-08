A24 Films has tweeted out a photo hinting that they will soon be working together with Travis Scott on an upcoming film. The photo shows a cardboard with a inside screenplay that has the A24 logo in the upper right corner. Coffee and what looks like red ink stains are easy to see on its tattered front page. Most of the title is redacted except for the last two letters: "IA". The byline is attributed to Scott, and in the bottom left corner, it has the words "first draft" in all caps, "A24", "Cactus Jack", with another line that is also redacted. There are no words attached to the tweet, just an emoji of a cactus.