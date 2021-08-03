Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Firefighters Rush To Battle Fire In Abandoned Warehouse In Trenton

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F34hx_0bG7u4NX00

Trenton, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to battle a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Emory Avenue and Hudson Street.

Crews arrived and found a fire on the roof.

The fire quickly grew to two alarms.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.

Comments / 1

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
State
New Jersey State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Emory#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
TrafficPosted by
CBS Philly

Car Crash On Route 42 In Gloucester Township, New Jersey Leaves 1 Dead

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A person died in a car crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, early Friday morning. They were pronounced dead on the scene.  The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. The two people involved in the accident were entrapped. There’s no word on the other person’s condition.  BREAKING: Fatal accident involved one roll over vehicle and entrapment on RT-42 NB at Coles Rd in #GloucesterTwp has the right lane blocked for further investigation. Please utilize caution traveling around that incident area. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/98g29Kx4ch — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 6, 2021 The right lane remains closed northbound at Coles Road for further investigation. Please utilize caution around that area. 
Levittown, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Funeral Services Underway For Casey Johnston After Missing For 3 Weeks

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Funeral services are underway for Casey Johnston. Family and friends gathered at Beck-Givnish Funeral Home in Levittown to pay their respects on Friday. Johnston’s body was recovered Sunday from a creek in Northeast Philadelphia after being missing for three weeks. “Members of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit located the body on the 1200 block of Townsend Road in Philadelphia,” Lower Southampton Chief of Police Ted Krimmel said. Krimmel says the body was about half a mile from the car’s location. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Archbishop Ryan High School’s Sister Frances Antoinette Struck, Killed By PECO Truck In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash involving a PECO truck in Northeast Philadelphia killed a beloved nun on Thursday afternoon. Police say the PECO truck struck the 80-year-old woman when she was crossing Academy Road and Morrell Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. The truck driver told officers he didn’t see her when he was making a turn. She was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Sister Frances Antoinette, a beloved member of Archbishop Ryan High School. She taught theology to many students throughout the years. The school shared the tragic news on social media, calling her “a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to god, the community, and the students of Archbishop Ryan.”   An investigation continues. No arrests have been made, according to police.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot At Crown Fried Chicken In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight inside a restaurant ended in gunfire. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at Crown Fried Chicken on the 1900 block of West Chelten Avenue in West Oak Lane. Police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the hand. He’s in stable condition. Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the incident and are hoping to make an arrest soon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Are Searching For 4 Young Men In Connection With Assault Of Bicyclist In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for four young men in connection with an assault on a bicycle rider. It happened last Thursday just before 6 p.m. on the 1800 block of Broad Street in South Philadelphia. Police say the group knocked the 25-year-old man off his bike and demanded money. The cyclist was left with minor injuries and the suspects took off empty-handed.
Posted by
CBS Philly

Archbishop Ryan Community Remembers Sister Frances Antoinette, Who Was Struck, Killed By PECO Truck

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A church community is grieving after a crash killed a beloved nun in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened Thursday afternoon at Academy Road and Morrell Avenue. Yellow flowers and the letters “AR” now sit at the intersection where Sister Frances Antoinette was struck and killed. “I kind of just kept repeating oh my God, oh my God. It was just beyond shocking,” Archbishop Ryan High School principal Joseph McFadden said. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say that’s when a PECO truck struck Sister Frances as she was crossing Academy Road and Morrell Avenue. The driver told officers...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Boardwalk Booming With Business As New Jersey Faces Wave Of COVID Cases

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Face masks will make a return to New Jersey classrooms for the new school year. The rule only applies in indoor settings. But the same guidelines will not apply in Pennsylvania. The Atlantic City boardwalk was packed Friday night, some wearing masks while others chose not to, as the Delta variant spreads quickly. “Last year, this boardwalk was empty. People were so scared they didn’t even want to come out of their house,” one man said. But now, the Atlantic City boardwalk is back to business, with masks or without them. “And a lot of it is choice. Even...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 Philadelphia Police Officers, 3-Year-Old Girl Injured In Port Richmond Crash, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl and two police officers were injured in a crash in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Tulip Street just before 3 p.m. Police say two officers assigned to the 24th District were involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle. A 3-year-old girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and is currently in stable condition. Both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital. According to police, one is in stable condition and the other officer is still be evaluated. There is no word on what led to the crash.
Princeton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Large Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Lenox House In Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Princeton. The flames broke out at Lenox House, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. That’s a building used primarily for offices on the campus of Princeton Theological Seminary Library. The building was empty at the time.   No one was injured. BREAKING: We have #CHOPPER3 live on scene with @aerialnewsbert as the aerial photog for this 2-Alarm building fire in #Princeton. RT-206 remains CLOSED in both directions between Elm Rd and RT-27 with detours in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more information. pic.twitter.com/fY0FRcilxI — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 3, 2021 The seminary is not affiliated with Princeton University.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

4 People Shot In Drive-By Shooting During Sidewalk Sale In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at Germantown and Erie Avenues. Police believe this shooting happened at a makeshift sidewalk sale where people were selling clothes and shoes and other similar items. Two of the victims — a 34-year-old man, and another male — are in critical condition. Police say an 18-year-old woman believed to be an innocent bystander was shot in both legs and is in stable condition. A 33-year-old man who was shot is also in stable condition. The area where this shooting happened is a...
Camden, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Investigators Seeking Vehicle, Possible Witness Who Could Be Key In Solving Brett Moss’ Murder

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Brett Moss was a hard-working man. Everything this Bensalem man did and earned went to help his family and provide for his daughter. Sadly, this young father’s life was taken while working across the river at a job in Camden. Now, nearly five years after his murder, his family and detectives need your help to solve this cold case. Moss was a force on the football field, a defensive end who set records in his time at Kutztown University. The single father of one daughter in 2016 was shot and killed in East Camden. It happened in an alleyway...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Park Named After Mother, 3 Children Fatally Struck By SUV In 2014

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A labor of love in North Philadelphia. The city on Thursday dedicated a park in memory of a family whose lives were tragically cut short. It’s been years in the making, but finally, a little makeshift lot known as the playground at 11th and Venango in North Philadelphia has a new name and a much deeper meaning to this community. “I’m grateful and happy that they did this playground for my family,” Rochelle Blackson, the victim’s sister, said. The playground now known as the Williams Moore Reed Memorial Park honors the memory of Keisha Williams and three of her children,...
Mercer County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Trenton Man Charged In Deadly Sunday Shooting, Mercer County Prosecutor Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mercer County say they have arrested the suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a 30-year-old man. Matthew Tanner, 36, of Trenton, was arrested Tuesday night, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He faces a first-degree murder charge, along with multiple weapon offenses. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Officers responded to the area and found Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing, lying in the street. He was shot in the face and body multiple times. The investigation continues, and anyone with information should call (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Nearly 17,000 Philadelphia Water Department Customers Hit With Inaccurate Bills In The Thousands

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sky-high bills appeared in Philadelphia Water Department customers’ online accounts on Wednesday, in a case where technology went wrong. Initially, the Water Department thought it was confined to Point Breeze in South Philadelphia, but has since learned the problem is much more widespread. Water Department spokesman Brian Rademaekers said nearly 17,000 customers are affected across 19 ZIP codes. People on a Point Breeze neighbors Facebook page began posting their wild bill amounts. “Nine thousand, 10,000 and I think one person had a bill of 30,000 dollars,” said Liz Bradley, who checked the group after seeing her $2,800 bill. Bradley frantically tried to...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

80-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By PECO Truck In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 80-year-old woman was struck and killed by a PECO truck in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. It happened at Academy Road and Morrell Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by the PECO truck traveling southbound on Academy Road. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. An investigation continues. No arrests have been made, according to police.
Haddonfield, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey Restaurants Holding Onto Increased Business As Statewide COVID Cases Climb

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy is set to announce a mask requirement for all K-12 students Friday, a decision that comes as the Garden State sees a rise in COVID cases. That spike is fueled by the Delta variant. Despite the sharp increase in cases, business across New Jersey is booming, including the restaurants in Haddonfield. PJ Whelihan’s bar manager, Edward Davis, says they’re keeping a close eye on the CDC guidelines. “It’s definitely a concern obviously, we want everyone to the safe and our staff to be safe.” he says. He says there is no shortage of customers coming in, and he hopes it stays that way. Customers that spoke with CBS say they were more comfortable sitting outside. “We felt since we have a little one that is not vaccinated and numbers were up, outside was a better option,” Craig Savidge of Collinswood told Eyewitness News. The staff has noticed a shift in customer precautions as well. Sever Rachel Garofalo says, “With the numbers going up a little bit right now. I have been noticing people wearing their masks and trying to sit outside.” Gov. Murphy’s announcement is expected to happen Friday afternoon while at a Middlesex elementary school
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Masks Required Inside All Lehigh County Government Buildings Beginning Monday, Officials Say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Masks will be required inside all Lehigh County government buildings beginning on Monday, officials said Friday. It applies to all employees and visitors, vaccinated or not. The decision will be in place until further notice, according to county officials. It comes as COVID-19 cases in Lehigh County continue to surge due to the Delta variant. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Lehigh County into its “substantial” level of transmission of the virus, up from the “moderate” level. The “substantial” level is the second-highest on the CDC’s transmission scale. “We must do what needs to be...
Chester, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

31-Year-Old Walter Clark Jr. Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Chester, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Chester, Delaware County. Officers were initially called to the area of 9th and Tilghman Streets for reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say moments later, the call was upgraded to reports of a shooting in the area of 9th and Kerlin Streets. After further information was provided, officers located a tan Chevrolet Lumina on the 800 block of Concord Avenue. The vehicle had severe exterior damage and after checking the vehicle officers found the vehicle was occupied by a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of the upper trunk area. The victim, 31-year-old Walter Clark Jr., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Brian Pot (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Sergeant Lawrence Patterson (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4126 or pattersonl@co.delaware.pa.us.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Burlington County Elderly Couple Caught In Millville

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Burlington County say the man accused of breaking into his elderly neighbors’ home and assaulting them before stealing their car is now in custody. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed 44-year-old Rhys Lershe, of the 100 block of Winstead Drive, was arrested in Millville Wednesday night. Investigators say Lershe entered the victims’ residence through a bedroom window and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima and assaulted the couple before leaving in their vehicle. The couple reportedly called the police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to report the assault. The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Officials say Lershe was arrested around 7:45 p.m. without incident. Westampton Township Police are expected to release more information in the morning. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Community Policy