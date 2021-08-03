Cancel
Sting Pays Tribute To Ric Flair Following His WWE Release, Four Horseman Reunion Possible In AEW?

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported on Monday here on eWn, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been released from WWE. Flair reportedly asked to be released from his contract as he’s frustrated with the creative direction of WWE these days. Trust us when we tell you he’s not the only one unhappy with WWE’s creative booking right now …. as many talents in the company are frustrated and are simply there for the paycheck. Many of them also fear that they’ll be the next ones to be released.

