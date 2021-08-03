Harris duo holds onto their title | Tee to Green

The second annual Butte Creek Legacy Cup Tournament was held last Friday and Saturday. “Live your legacy through the game of golf” was the theme and purpose of the tournament. The two-player teams were comprised of players from the same family of different generations. The team of Brandon and Chuck Harris held onto their title from 2019 by again winning the Championship flight. Other teams earning golf shop credit in the Championship flight were: 2, Pat and Isabelle Hallin; 3, Greg and Jake Harrison; 4, Mark and Shawn Blofsky.