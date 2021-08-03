Cancel
Movies

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe names which characters he would play in a reboot

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjsA4_0bG7tbBw00

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed which Harry Potter characters he would like to play in a hypothetical remake of the hit wizarding film series.

The actor played the lead role in all eight Harry Potter film adaptations, between 2001 and 2011.

As well as the film series, JK Rowling’s bestselling children’s books have also spawned a Broadway play, a spin-off film franchise (Fantastic Beasts) and a forthcoming video game.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that a Harry Potter TV series was in the early stages of development at HBO Max, although this has since been denied by Warner Bros and the streaming service.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Radcliffe discussed the prospect of being recast in a rebooted version of the story.

“I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,” Radcliffe told podcast host Josh Horowitz (per PopCulture.com). “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.’

“And also, I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re some of my favourite memories.”

In the existing film series, Sirius is played by Gary Oldman while Lupin is portrayed by David Thewlis.

Radcliffe has previously claimed that he believes the series will be adapted again at some point during his lifetime.

The Independent

The Independent

