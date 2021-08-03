Lizzo and Chris Evans joke that they’re expecting a child together

Lizzo and Chris Evans have joked on social media that they’re expecting a child together.

The pop star previously told fans about her fictional relationship with the Captain America actor, sharing a drunken Instagram DM she sent to Evans with her Instagram followers in April.

Evans eventually responded to the “Juice” singer’s message, joking that he’d “done worse on this app”.

Last week, Lizzo made a TikTok video responding to a fan who joked that she was pregnant with Evans’s child.

The post, captioned “The secret is out”, saw Lizzo deliver a speech while the Captain America theme music plays.

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child,” she said. “But since we’re airing out all the rumours today, I’ve been sucking in.

“We’re going to have a little America.”

On Monday (2 August), Lizzo shared a follow up to the video, showing screenshots of Evans messaging her saying: “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy [cry-laughing emoji] my mother will be so happy lol.”

His second message read: “(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol.)”

“Guess what besties?!” Lizzo captioned the video. “We secured the child support bag!!!!!”

On Monday, Lizzo also teased fans that a new era of music was coming soon, with new track “Rumors” set to be released on 13 August. A snippet of the track also appears to be playing in the background of the TikTok video.

The song will be Lizzo’s first release in two years, following the release of her album Cuz I Love You in 2019.