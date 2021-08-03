Today at the Games: Two sailing golds head six-medal haul for Team GB

Great Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell en route to gold in the men’s 49er (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). (AP)

Team GB had secured six more medals before 10am UK time on day 11 of the Tokyo Olympic Games as track cycling silvers were added to two golds and a silver at the sailing regatta and a diving bronze.

American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles also provided one of the great stories of the Games, as she took bronze in the women’s beam. Biles had withdrawn from earlier events as she struggled with her mental health.

The British sailors provided a golden start to Tuesday as Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell struck gold in the rescheduled men’s 49er class and Giles Scott retained his Finn class title soon afterwards.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet added a silver in the mixed Nacra 17 class before Jack Laugher finished third in the three metre springboard final.

The women’s team pursuit squad led by Laura Kenny took silver behind Germany, who won gold in a world record time, while her husband Jason was a silver medallist in the men’s team sprint behind Holland.

There is at least one further medal to come, with Pat McCormack in the final of the men’s welterweight boxing.

Here, the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Tuesday’s action.

What’s happened so far?

Fletcher and Bithell went into the final medal race, where double points are awarded, in second, four points behind New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, but victory for the Britons saw them claim the title. It is a first Olympic medal for Fletcher, who finished sixth with Alain Sign in the same class in Rio, while Bithell also took silver in the 470 class alongside Luke Patience at London 2012.

Scott made it two golds for Britain in an hour in the Finn class. He had a nine-point lead going into the final medal race but had to play catch-up after a poor start and crossed the line in fourth, which was just enough to keep him ahead of Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz. It is Britain’s sixth successive title in the boat dating back to Iain Percy’s success in Sydney 21 years ago.

Gimson and Burnet were guaranteed a medal going into the final race and finished safely in fifth to stay in second place behind Italians Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.

Laugher, a silver medallist in the individual 3m springboard event in Rio five years ago, recovered from a disappointing display in the synchro earlier in the Games to claim a bronze. Xie Siyi took gold for China, with his compatriot Wang Zongyuan in silver.

Two silvers were secured on a dramatic day at the velodrome. Laura Kenny had won gold in every Olympic event she had entered prior to the women’s team pursuit. But though the two teams had been closely matched in qualifying and in the first round, Germany utterly dominated Great Britain in the final, stopping the clock in four minutes 04.249 seconds, winning by more than six seconds.

Jason Kenny missed the first of his three chances to move clear of Sir Chris Hoy’s Olympic gold medal tally as Great Britain took silver in the men’s team sprint in Izu. Kenny, tied with Hoy on six, rode alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens, but the trio were comfortably beaten by all-conquering Holland, who set a new Olympic record of 41.369 seconds.

Ed Clancy had earlier announced his withdrawal from Great Britain’s men’s team pursuit competition and his retirement from the GB cycling team due to an ongoing back and sciatica problem.

A disconsolate Adam Gemili suffered a hamstring injury in the men’s 200m heats (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Adam Gemili’s hopes of lifting Team GB after a nightmare start to the track for several of their athletes were dashed as he pulled up with a hamstring injury in his 200 metres heat.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record to win the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking 45.94 seconds, shaving almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70secs he set in Oslo at the start of July.

Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru missed out on the medals in the long jump final as Germany’s Malaika Mihambo took gold. Sawyers finished eighth with a best jump of 6.80m while Irozuru came 11th with 6.51m.

London boxer Caroline Dubois has missed out on a medal, suffering a split decision defeat in her women’s lightweight quarter-final against Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee. There was better news in the men’s flyweight competition as Galal Yafai secured a semi-final place, and therefore at least a bronze medal. Joe Fraser finished eighth in the men’s parallel bars final.

Biles beaming with a bronze

Simone Biles took bronze in the women’s beam final (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The American had not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health. But she ended the Games on a high with a beam bronze. Biles scored 14.0 to finish behind Chinese teenagers Chenchen Guan and Tang Xijing,

What’s still to come?

Pat McCormack will hope to be celebrating again at the end of the men’s welterweight final (PA) (PA Media)

Pat McCormack has the chance to win Britain’s first boxing gold of these Games as he takes on Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias in their 69kg final at 1105.

On the athletics track, Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell carry Britain’s hopes in the women’s 800m, while Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah can complete a sprint double when she competes in the women’s 200m final, having already claimed gold over half the distance.

Social media moment