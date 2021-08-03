Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

The case for stormwater fees in the Pittsburgh region

By Essay by Tom Batroney
 5 days ago
After record-setting rainfall and flash floods in recent years, the need for action across the Pittsburgh region is clear. In 2018, I created the Pittsburgh Urban Flood Journal where I’ve been documenting, mapping and writing about flooding issues as they happen. The reason I’ve been doing this is to raise awareness about flood-prone areas. I hope the information I am collecting can one day lead to fixes to our flooding issues for the health and safety of our neighborhoods. As a professional civil engineer, this is my duty.

