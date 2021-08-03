Why Sanofi (SNY) Is Buying Translate Bio (TBIO) For $3.2 Billion

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.71.