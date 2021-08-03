Form 8-K Equitrans Midstream Corp For: Aug 03

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $101.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.