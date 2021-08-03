PWSA’s stormwater director says Pittsburgh needs to fix flooding problems, even if the likely new mayor is wary of raising rates
Although the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has typically focused on providing clean water and transporting sewage, recent years have presented a newer, pressing challenge: the city’s flooding, landslide and basement backup problems. The water authority [PWSA] has proposed a new stormwater fee, which will charge customers according to how...www.publicsource.org
Comments / 0