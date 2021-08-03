BMW (BMWYY) Demolishes Q2 Profit Estimates and Raises Outlook, Shares Still Dip as Chip Shortage and Higher Raw Material Prices to Impact H2, Analyst Bullish
Shares of BMW (OTC: BMWYY) fell more than 4% in Frankfurt today after the German car giant warned that a chip shortage and higher material prices will impact the company's second-half performance.
