Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BMW (BMWYY) Demolishes Q2 Profit Estimates and Raises Outlook, Shares Still Dip as Chip Shortage and Higher Raw Material Prices to Impact H2, Analyst Bullish

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of BMW (OTC: BMWYY) fell more than 4% in Frankfurt today after the German car giant warned that a chip shortage and higher material prices will impact the company's second-half performance.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Group#Raw Materials#Europe#Bmwyy#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#German#The Bmw Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
Businessgreenville.com

BMW Group Boosts Profitability and Earnings in Second Quarter Despite Semiconductor Shortage

The BMW Group continued performing dynamically in the second quarter, setting new record figures for sales, earnings and net profit. Reported figures for the second quarter improved significantly compared to one year earlier, when the BMW Group posted a loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, sales and earnings have also grown solidly compared with the financial year 2019.
Marketsrubbernews.com

Hankook sales, earnings up in Q2, 1st half

SEOUL, South Korea—Hankook Tire & Technology Ltd. reported marked improvements in operating income and sales for the quarter and half-year ended June 30 based in part on business recoveries in North America and Europe. Hankook's second-quarter operating income more than doubled (up 167 percent) to $167 million on 32.4 percent...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Toyota (TM) Dips Despite a Record Profit As Chip Shortage Weighs on Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) are down about 1% in pre-open Wednesday after the Japanese car giant warned that the ongoing chip shortage will impact profit going forward. Toyota reported...
EconomyInternational Business Times

GM Lifts Profit Outlook On Strong Pricing Despite Chip Shortage

General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday on strong vehicle pricing amid limited car inventories due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The big US automaker now expects full-income of between $7.7 billion and $9.2 billion, up from the prior range of between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion. Second-quarter revenues more than doubled compared with the prior-year period to $34.2 billion.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

General Motors (GM) Misses on Profit Estimates as Bolt EV Recall Weighs on Earnings, Challenging Chip Situation and 'Cautious' Profit Outlook Pulling Shares Lower Says Analyst

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down more than 8% in today's trading session after the company joined other major automakers in saying the chip shortage will continue weighing on the production output.
BusinessBusiness Insider

BMW Group Reports Profit In Q2; H2 Likely To Be More Volatile - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported improved profitability in second-quarter despite semiconductor shortage. For the full year 2021, the Group expects business to develop positively overall. In light of a number of prevailing risks, including raw materials prices and a shortage of semiconductors, the company anticipates second six-month period likely to be more volatile. The Group also noted that its targets for the year are to be met with a slightly smaller workforce.
Businessgo955.com

BMW raises 2021 profit forecast, but chip shortage to hit second half

LONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its profit forecast for 2021 on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would impact its performance in the second half of the year. “Our performance has benefited from strong customer demand during the first...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) raised its 2021 profit forecast on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has been less affected by the chip shortage...
Businessinvesting.com

Renault sees 2021 profit despite chip crunch, raw material costs

LONDON (Reuters) -French carmaker Renault (PA:RENA) said on Friday it expected to deliver a full-year 2021 profit even as a global shortage in semiconductor chips and rising raw material costs crimped car production. Renault said it now expects the chip shortage to lead to a production loss of 200,000 units...
Economykfgo.com

Ford raises 2020 profit outlook after beating estimates

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday boosted its 2021 profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The No. 2 U.S. automaker raised its full-year operating profit estimate by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion. Ford shares rose 2.6% to $14.22 in after-hours trade. Ford estimated...
BusinessFortune

Tesla Q2 earnings: Profit and delivery outlook exceed estimates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tesla Inc. reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, buoyed by strong demand for its electric vehicles as it suggested deliveries this year may exceed its longer-term projections for 50% growth. Profit at Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle and clean-energy...
Carsatlantanews.net

Autonomous Truck Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Volkswagen, Tesla

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Autonomous Truck Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Autonomous Truck growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Denso, DAF, Scania, Continental, PACCAR, Google Inc, Volkswagen, Tesla Inc, Daimler, WABCO, Uber Technologies Inc., & Volvo Group.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q2 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.27, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy