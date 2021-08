Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Britain’s Wolf Alice return with their new single “Smile” from their third album, Blue Weekend which was released on June 4th on Dirty Hit/RCA Records. The album was recorded in Brussels during the lockdown. The track was inspired by lead singer Ellie Rowsell’s desire to fight back against those who try to define her. Rowsell said, “This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live. I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing."