Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Antipodean currencies jump on central bank talk, US dollar subdued

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - The New Zealand and Australian dollar were the biggest gainers among major currencies on Tuesday, helped by talk from their central banks, while the U.S. dollar took a backseat to the yen and Swiss franc amid some risk aversion in markets. The Kiwi dollar rose 0.6% to...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Bank Of Japan#Bank Of New Zealand#Infrastructure#Antipodean#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Australian#Swiss#U S Treasury#Ism#Usd#Ust#G10 Fx#Credit Agricole#Federal Reserve Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Aug. 2 – 6

The major currencies were mixed, but it looks like the Kiwi was the top currency this week, likely on positive leaning risk sentiment and continued speculation of a rate hike coming after a positive New Zealand jobs report. Notable News & Economic Updates:. Intermarket Weekly Recap. It was a mixed...
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead: NFP Over-analysis, US CPI, and Emerging Market Central Banks

US Non-Farm Payrolls culminated last week with a whopping +935,000 jobs for July. In addition, the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% in June to 5.4%! This week will be filled with speculation as to whether this is enough substantial further progress to warrant a taper announcement at the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of August. In addition, both the RBA and the BOE met last week. The two central banks appear to be on different paths, with the RBA ready to taper despite an increase in coronavirus cases, and the BOE preparing the markets for a rate increase down the road as coronavirus cases decrease. This week, the CBRT and Banxico will meet: Monetary Policy may be a little different in emerging market countries. UK Prel Q2 GDP, Australian Employment, and US inflation also will be watched!
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold falls amid firm US dollar, Fed's taper talk jitters

BENGALURU (Aug 6): Gold prices eased on Friday as the dollar held gains ahead of the much-anticipated U.S. jobs data, while a growing number of Federal Reserve officials signalled the possibility of a sooner-than-expected policy tightening. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,802.05 per ounce by 0104 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
Marketskfgo.com

Dollar drifts higher as markets await jobs data for Fed clues

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was supported on Friday in the lead up to the release of U.S. employment data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening at a time when action in Europe and Japan remains distant. The euro has...
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Move on RBA, Covid, China, US NFPs

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Covid, China, US NFP, Falling Wedge - Talking Points. Australian Dollar seeing some risk-on flows after upbeat US session. Covid in Australia and China along with RBA may move Aussie Dollar. AUD/USD Rising Wedge taking shape, adding to bearish tilt on pair. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar steady even as yields edge up ahead of U.S. jobs report

YORK/LONDON) * Sterling rises 0.3% after BoE comments seen as hawkish. * Ether rises after initial dip on activation of network. NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather on. Thursday, a day after being given a boost from seemingly hawkish. comments by a top Federal Reserve...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Rate at Fresh 4-Month Best Following Hawkish Bank of England

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1665-1.1700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Bank of England's August policy event proved more 'hawkish' than investors and analysts expected, potentially setting the scene for higher Pound Sterling exchange rates over coming weeks. The British Pound recorded its strongest purchasing levels against...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NFP: USD to perform better against currencies with dovish central banks – TDS

The US reported a second consecutive blockbuster Nonfarm Payrolls report. The USD is moderately bid following the news. This is consistent with a firming in relative data surprise correlations with broad USD variation. Economists at TD Securities expect this to stick in the weeks ahead as the Fed has emphasized data as key to informing taper near-term.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Brace for Latest U.S. Jobs Report

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Friday morning in Asia in the run-up to the latest U.S. jobs report. The data could see the U.S. tighten its monetary policy earlier than Europe and Japan, where the prospect still remains distant. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Tapering looms in the US, dollar to keep strengthening

Upbeat US employment-related data fueled speculation about a tighter US monetary policy. European macroeconomic figures indicate tepid economic progress in the Union. EUR/USD is technically bearish and poised to break below 1.1700. The EUR/USD pair trades below the 1.1800 level, ending the week in the red. Since the latter started,...
EconomyForexTV.com

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

India’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

The Japanese Yen caught some relief on the back of the July NFP report, which helped to perk up US yields. USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are showing some bullish potential: Meanwhile AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY could be going in the other direction with each clinging to recent bearish trends. The analysis contained...
BusinessDailyFx

Brazil Central Bank Hastens Rate Hikes to Strangle Inflation, USD/BRL in Peril

Brazil’s Central Bank increases its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 5.25%, in line with consensus expectations. COPOM adopts a more hawkish language and indicates that its baseline scenario includes quicker monetary tightening. The high carry offered by the Brazilian real may drive the USD/BRL exchange rate lower over...
MarketsCNBC

Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

The U.S. dollar steadiedTuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up as much as 0.4% before recovering half of the day's loss to 109.1 yen.
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sinks on Fed Remarks as Trade Balance Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Trade Balance, Federal Reserve - Talking Points. Australian Dollar quickly surrenders its post-RBA price gain vs USD. Australia’s trade balance slated as main possible event risk for AUD. AUD/USD technical outlook uninspiring as buying quickly sells off. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Australian Dollar was tracking higher overnight...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Clarida Sends US Dollar Higher

US dollar rebounds on Clarida’s hawkish comments. The US dollar reversed intra-day losses to finish the day higher after the Clarida comments signalling a timetable for Federal Reserve tapering and eventual rate hikes starting in 2023. The dollar index rose 0.23% to 92.28, edging higher to 92.31 in Asia. The index remains in a broader 91.50 to 92.60 range, and I await a break of either side to signal the US dollar’s next medium-term move. That said, a disappointingly low Non-Farm Payrolls print tomorrow should see structural support at 91.50 tested by early next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy