Smell Like Tamayo or Akaza With Demon Slayer Perfume
If you’ve ever wondered what Tamayo’s illusion-producing blood smells like, then look no further than the Demon Slayer x Primaniacs perfume line. Primaniacs specializes in fragrances that draw inspiration from anime and video game characters. In the past, they have released perfumes based off of the Persona series and Granblue Fantasy. Those who wish to smell like Tamayo, Yushiro, or Akaza are in luck with their fifth Demon Slayer perfume collection, which will come out on October 28, 2021. [Thanks, Famitsu!]www.siliconera.com
