Smell Like Tamayo or Akaza With Demon Slayer Perfume

Demon Slayer has introduced the world to some of anime's most colorful and idiosyncratic characters, with Zenitsu perhaps being one of the weirdest, which is a particularly big accomplishment considering the swordsman pals around with a brawler who wears a giant boar mask. Though Zenitsu is most assuredly the scaredy-cat of the group of members of the Demon Slayer Corps, he has still garnered quite the following thanks to his strange personality and his lightning abilities that he has been able to utilize even when he is unconscious thanks to the intense training that he's done in his life.