Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PepsiCo (PEP) Confirms Deal to Sell Tropicana, Naked and other Juice Brands to PAI

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners (PAI) to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America, and an irrevocable option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe, which will result in combined pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $3.3 billion while retaining a 39% non-controlling interest in a newly formed joint venture. PAI, a leading private equity firm with strong experience in the food and beverage space, will be the majority shareholder of the transferred business, with PepsiCo retaining exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its best-in-class, chilled Direct Store Delivery for small-format and foodservice channels.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico#Tropicana#Pai Partners#Juice Brands#Streetinsider Premium#Pepsico#Pai Partners#Direct Store Delivery#Sodastream#Fr#Managing Partner#Centerview Partners Llc#Davis Polk Wardwell Llp#Latham Watkins Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

French group to buy PepsiCo's Tropicana in $3.3 billion deal

PepsiCo Inc sold Tropicana and other juice brands in North America for $3.3 billion to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to focus on more profitable brands. The company will keep a 39 percent stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

PepsiCo is selling Tropicana as customers continue to ditch juice

New York (CNN Business) — PepsiCo is selling a controlling stake of its juice brands, which includes Tropicana and Naked, to a private equity firm in a multibillion dollar deal. The sale is part of the company's broader efforts to focus on faster-growing beverages as customers increasingly ditch sugary drinks.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Four Firms Lead PepsiCo’s $3.3 Billion Juice Brand Sale to PAI

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is advising private-equity firm PAI Partners on its agreement to buy. ’s Tropicana, Naked, and other juice brands for around $3.3 billion. Latham & Watkins is acting as Paris-based PAI’s financing counsel on the deal. Advising PepsiCo are Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, as lead counsel, and Davis Polk & Wardwell, as U.S. tax and antitrust counsel, according to a statement.
Businesskamcity.com

PepsiCo Selling Juice Brands To Private Equity Firm

PepsiCo has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners (PAI) to sell a majority stake in its Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America, and an irrevocable option for certain juice businesses in Europe. PAI will pay $3.3bn to own a 61% stake in a newly formed...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Hostess Brands (TWNK) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Raises Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $291.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $272.01 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medtronic (MDT) to Acquire Intersect ENT (XENT) for $28.25 Per Share, $1.1 Billion Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT), a global ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, in which Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Columbus, OHSFGate

Component Hardware Group Announces New USA Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio and New Corporate Headquarters in Matawan, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce that after 40 years of continued growth at their current Lakewood, NJ location, found that their business has outgrown the available warehouse space. As a result, Component Hardware Group is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021, they will be opening a new, state-of-the art, distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this more geographically central location will reduce delivery times for a greater percentage of their USA customer base and will give Component Hardware Group the much-needed additional warehousing capacity to address the return of demand to their industry and their growing customer base.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 28c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Spectrum Brands (SPB) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) reported Q3 EPS of $1.57, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.16 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

IBM (NYSE: IBM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, or $6.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.6 percent. For a...
RetailStreetInsider.com

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported Q2 EPS of $0.54, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. For earnings...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Misses Q2 EPS by 92c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.97), $0.92 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $807 million versus the consensus estimate of $693.39 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Tenaya Therapeutics (TYNA) IPO Opens 30% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) opened for trading at $19.50 after pricing its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. The company was planning to offer 10,000,000 shares at $14-$16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy