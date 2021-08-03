PepsiCo (PEP) Confirms Deal to Sell Tropicana, Naked and other Juice Brands to PAI

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners (PAI) to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America, and an irrevocable option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe, which will result in combined pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $3.3 billion while retaining a 39% non-controlling interest in a newly formed joint venture. PAI, a leading private equity firm with strong experience in the food and beverage space, will be the majority shareholder of the transferred business, with PepsiCo retaining exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its best-in-class, chilled Direct Store Delivery for small-format and foodservice channels.