Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

A hawkish Bullard sees more volatile economic "regime" emerging in U.S

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed the United States into a volatile era of stronger growth and better productivity, but higher interest rates and faster inflation as well, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said, elaborating on why he thinks the U.S. central bank should end its crisis-era policies.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Greenspan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Singapore
Related
Economywibqam.com

Fed’s Daly sees bond program taper later this year or early 2022

(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Wednesday said that mostly likely the U.S. central bank will be in position to begin to reduce its massive asset-buying program later this year or early next year. “I’m looking for continued progress in the labor market, continued putting COVID...
BusinessDailyFx

Brazil Central Bank Hastens Rate Hikes to Strangle Inflation, USD/BRL in Peril

Brazil’s Central Bank increases its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 5.25%, in line with consensus expectations. COPOM adopts a more hawkish language and indicates that its baseline scenario includes quicker monetary tightening. The high carry offered by the Brazilian real may drive the USD/BRL exchange rate lower over...
Businessfxempire.com

The Fed Remains on Hold

In addition, the Fed said it would keep its bond purchase program stable and continue its accommodative stance. Forex trading was slightly volatile in the wake of the decision but seemed calm as the Fed Chair answered questions during his press conference. What Were the Takeaways?. There were three main...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs sunglasses

Nonfarm Payrolls rise 943,000 in July, revisions add 31,000 in May and 88,000 in June. Unemployment Rate falls to 5.4%, underemployment to 9.2%. Treasury yields, the dollar and stocks levitate, Dow S&P 500 at records. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient. Hiring in the US has nearly doubled...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Near Recent Lows Ahead of U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down, remaining near recent lows on Wednesday morning in Asia. Better-than-expected employment data in New Zealand raised expectations for interest rate hikes, while U.S. jobs data due throughout the week could indicate the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timetable for the same. The U.S. Dollar Index that...
HealthUS News and World Report

Fed's Kashkari: Delta May Throw Wrinkle Into Taper Plan

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Thursday said the highly transmissible Delta variant of the novel coronavirus could throw a "wrinkle" into the labor market recovery and the timeline for a reduction in the Fed's asset-purchase program. "If we see a very strong labor market this fall,...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold falls amid firm US dollar, Fed's taper talk jitters

BENGALURU (Aug 6): Gold prices eased on Friday as the dollar held gains ahead of the much-anticipated U.S. jobs data, while a growing number of Federal Reserve officials signalled the possibility of a sooner-than-expected policy tightening. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,802.05 per ounce by 0104 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
Economyinvesting.com

U.S. Job Growth Accelerated in July, Unemployment Rate Falls

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. job growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year and the unemployment rate declined, illustrating additional momentum for the labor market still grappling with hiring challenges. Payrolls climbed by 943,000 last month after an upwardly revised 938,000 increase in June, a Labor Department report...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

Rates at 3-Week Highs, More Volatility Ahead

Rates were excellent at the beginning of the week, but that began to change on Wednesday. We were. well on our way to 3-week highs on Thursday, and Friday made it official. Notably, these 3-week highs are still historically low. Friday's main source of drama was the strong jobs report...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Fed’s Kaplan Calls for Gradual, Balanced Tapering Starting Soon

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve should start tapering its asset purchases sooner rather than later and in a gradual manner, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said, arguing that the massive bond-buying is leading to excessive risk-taking. “I would be supportive of adjusting these purchases soon, but once we start the...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; U.S. Economic Recovery Key

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday in tight trading ranges, with traders reluctant to take strong positions ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data at the end of the week. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy