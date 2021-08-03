HOLI Stock Price Increases Over 18% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) increased by over 18% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China – increased by over 18% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to HollySys Automation Technologies announcing that Hollysys’ Board of Directors is in the process of evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, a company controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Changli Wang, the founder of the Hollysys who retired in 2013 with honor (collectively, known as the Emerald Consortium), received on July 20, 2021, to buy all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company for $23.00 per share in cash (the Emerald Offer).pulse2.com
Comments / 0