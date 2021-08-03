HOLI Stock Price Increases Over 18% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) increased by over 18% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China – increased by over 18% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to HollySys Automation Technologies announcing that Hollysys’ Board of Directors is in the process of evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, a company controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Changli Wang, the founder of the Hollysys who retired in 2013 with honor (collectively, known as the Emerald Consortium), received on July 20, 2021, to buy all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company for $23.00 per share in cash (the Emerald Offer).

Businesspulse2.com

Report: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Approached Invitae (NVTA) For Merger Offer

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) reportedly approached Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) for a potential merger. These are the details. EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has reportedly approached Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) for a potential merger, according to sources with Bloomberg. The companies are not in active talks and if a deal is reached, it would likely be a low-premium all-stock merger, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

