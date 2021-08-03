HOLI Stock Price Increases Over 18% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.