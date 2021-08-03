Cancel
Bonds take a breather, Tencent tumbles again

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a new coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares slip on regulatory concerns, eye weekly gains

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Friday on worries over tightening government regulations but were still set for their biggest weekly gain in six following a sharp drop last week. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.48% at 3,449.85 points. That trimmed...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Take “Breather” as Investors Digest Clarida Comments

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning. Shares in the region steadied after U.S. counterparts fell. Investors also continued to digest mixed economic data and caution-tinged comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve about the schedule for asset tapering and interest rate hikes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady start as traders mull Fed

(Aug 5): Asian stocks are set for a muted start Thursday after U.S. stocks dipped amid mixed economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that the central bank is on course to taper stimulus support. Futures edged lower in Japan and Australia and were flat in Hong Kong....
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up, market awaits policy guidance at home and abroad

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up against the dollar on Thursday, although trade was thin as market participants awaited global policy indications for clues on which way the currency was likely to head. "The market was yet to figure out a clear direction," said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding many investors were waiting for the next catalyst. Particular focus is on U.S. jobs data, comments from the Federal Reserve on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month or China's policy stance at its monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4671 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4640 at midday, 26 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said both corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts were unwilling to make huge bets on either side of the yuan on Thursday. Onshore spot yuan swung in an extremely thin range of about 40 pips and half-day volume shrank to $10.67 billion from about $15 billion on normal days. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, said he expected the yuan to trade in a range from 6.45 to 6.48 per dollar this week, with options pricing suggesting a "sticky" range between 6.45 and 6.46 per dollar. Traders also said sentiment was upheld by continued capital inflows into China's bond market with official data showing foreign investors' holdings of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) hitting a record high in July. "CGBs provide diversification benefits, while there was also the RRR cut in the month which had supported the bond market sentiment," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note. "Real yield differentials over USTs stay near the upper-end of 5-year ranges, which shall sustain foreign demand barring unexpected volatility in the RMB. Yields, however, are unlikely to fall further meaningfully." In the wake of torrential rains and flooding and authorities' tough response to outbreaks of the highly-transmissible coronavirus Delta variant, many economists said China may need more monetary and fiscal easing to halt an economic slowdown. Monetary easing and higher liquidity should theoretically pile downside pressure on the currency in the short-term, but improving economic fundamentals would support the yuan over the long-run, traders said. A Reuters poll conducted this week showed investors turned bearish on the yuan for the first time since April as China's regulatory crackdown on private sector firms sent jitters through markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4691 per dollar, 36 pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4655. In global markets, the dollar was poised to push higher on Thursday as hawkish Fed comments led markets to bring forward the expected timing of a policy tightening. By midday, the dollar index rose to 92.305 from the previous close of 92.281, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4619 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4691 6.4655 -0.06% Spot yuan 6.464 6.4666 0.04% Divergence from -0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.04% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.41 98.33 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.305 92.281 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4619 0.03% * Offshore 6.6369 -2.53% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
StocksFOXBusiness

Bonds and stocks at a crossroad

The U.S. Treasury market’s rally is nearing an end, and the looming selloff could drag the stock market down with it, strategists warn. Strong demand for Treasurys in recent weeks has pushed the benchmark 10-year yield below 1.20% after peaking at 1.8% in March. The decline came amid a drop in U.S. Treasury issuance that left investors fighting over limited supply.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Slightly Higher as Investors React to Earnings; Adidas Down 5%

LONDON — European markets closed slightly higher on Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings and a key monetary policy decision from the Bank of England. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended 0.4% higher, with travel and leisure stocks adding 1.3% while mining stocks dropped 2.6%. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed...
StocksInvestorPlace

Growth Stocks Will Be the Market’s Biggest Winners as Yields Plunge

When it comes to the U.S. bond market, small moves are the norm. It’s a very liquid market, with a lot of risk-free investors, who like to park their money in U.S. bonds for their lack of volatility. That’s why U.S. Treasury yields normally move just one to two basis points up or down on a single day.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data

BOSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened, positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined...
TechnologySeekingalpha.com

Tencent tumbles as Chinese state media dubs online gaming 'spiritual opium'

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Thought the Chinese crackdowns were over? Guess again. The online gaming sector...
Chinacityindex.co.uk

Spiritual Opium hits Tencent

China’s crackdown on tech giants and private tutoring companies has taken a new twist. China now has its sights set on “spiritual opium”, better known as online gaming. The Xinhua News Agency’s “spiritual opium” comment today caused a dramatic selloff in gaming companies, including Tencent, as fears spread that China’s crackdown would soon turn to online gaming. The article referred to one of Tencent’s most popular games, Honor of Kings. As a result, Tencent said they would limit play time for minors and stop in-game purchases for children 12 years of age.
StocksStreet.Com

Stock Market Higher on Earnings Power, Bond Yields Tumble on Growth Concerns

Global stocks mixed as a potential crackdown on gaming companies in China clips gains in Asia, while corporate earnings trumps COVID infection growth on Wall Street. European stocks test all-time highs following stronger-than-expected energy and banking earnings. Benchmark 10-year note yields hold under 1.2% as slowing ISM data, uneven job...
StocksAdvanced Television

Tencent shares slump 23%

China’s tough crackdown on certain technology sectors, including Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Tencent, has resulted in Tencent being the world’s worst stock-market performer. Tencent lost 23 per cent of its value in July, wiping out some Rand 2.5 trillion (€143bn) of market value. Nine of the top ten losers in...
StocksCoinDesk

Bitcoin Takes a Breather as Stocks Drop, Inflation-Adjusted Bond Yields Hit Record Low

Another factor favoring an upside in asset prices is the renewed decline in inflation-adjusted bond yields. The real yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries sank to a record low -1.11% on Monday – down 51 basis points from the February peak of -0.60%. According to the Financial Times, real yields in the euro region also traded at all-time lows on Monday.

