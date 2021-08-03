Cancel
Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) July Metrics Drive an EPS increase at Piper Sandler

 3 days ago

Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto reiterated an Overweight rating and $89.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

StocksStreetInsider.com

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) PT Raised to $82 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews raised the price target on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) to $82.00 (from $77.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp. (RVAC) Opens at $9.90

Today IPO for SPAC Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RVAC) (NASDAQ: RVCAU) opened for trading at $9.90 after pricing 25,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

New Fortress Energy (NFE) PT Lowered to $45 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan lowered the price target on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) to $45.00 (from $53.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades Summit Financial (SMMF) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale upgraded Summit Financial (NASDAQ: SMMF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Five9, Inc (FIVN) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish downgraded Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Intapp, Inc (INTA) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani initiates coverage on Intapp, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BYSI opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Upgrades ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft upgraded ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) from Sell ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

WESCO International (WCC) PT Raised to $135 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn raised the price target on WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) to $135.00 (from $125.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $134,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chad R. Abraham Sells 8,300 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Prices Upsized 3.27M Share Offering at $5.50/sh; Uplists to Nasdaq; Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Leslie's (LESL) Seeing 5 Reasons to Buy

(Updated - August 6, 2021 7:29 AM EDT)BofA Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki upgraded Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) from Neutral to Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,002 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zynex were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $21.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $23.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $100.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $147.87 EPS.

Comments / 0

