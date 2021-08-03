Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Louis Vuitton marks 200th anniversary with art video game

By Harriet Lloyd-Smith
Wallpaper*
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a distinctive anniversary celebration, luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton has launched an art-infused video game that blends education, entertainment and escapism. At the heart of Louis the Game is a quest, one that nods to the journey of the brand’s founder. Aged just 14, the young Louis Vuitton trekked on foot from his home in the Jura region of France to Industrial Revolution-era Paris armed with ambition, resilience and talent. This quest – spanning 292 miles and two years – would reap its rewards when he finally arrived in Paris. There, he became one of the most sought-after trunk makers of his generation and founder of a global brand that, after 200 years, retains the forward-looking spirit of its roots.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Ghesquière
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Video Game#French Fashion#Jura#Christie#European#The Apple App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Designers & Collectionshotnewhiphop.com

Marjorie Harvey Flaunts Virgil Abloh Designed Airplane LV Bag That's Worth A Tesla

Marjorie Harvey, the wife of Steve Harvey, just flossed one of the most unique bags on the planet. The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 airplane bag designed by Virgil Abloh comes at a price tag of $39,000, matching that of a Model 3 Standard Range Tesla. The bag doesn't really look practical at all, and is bulky and somewhat ugly. The lane shape is covered in LV branding, with weird little black straps coming off the top to form a handle.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Belongs In The Louvre

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the OED has yet to identify a collective noun for Birkin bags, might I suggest “a Cardi B”? While the WAP evangelist...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Juelz Santana Rocks Louis Vuitton x NBA Jacket Designed by Don C, LV Bandana Hat at ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Juelz Santana was rocking a pair of highly coveted Louis Vuitton pieces during Tuesday night’s Verzuz showdown between Dipset and The LOX. The Dipset member was seen wearing a dark brown hooded blouson from Louis Vuitton’s recent collab collection with the NBA, which was unveiled back in May and marks an expansion of the shared universe the two brands created through their partnership. The jacket, notably, was designed by Don C.
Designers & Collectionsomahanews.net

8 Russian designer brands worn by Hollywood

Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande are just some of the fans of these Russian designers. In 2014, aspiring designer Olesya Shipovskaya, having divorced her husband, was wondering how to feed her daughter. She set up an Instagram account through which she started selling fitted suits with skirts, dresses with flounces, beaded brooches and veiled hats.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Princess Margaret’s gleaming Art Deco bracelet is up for auction

Princess Margaret, the Queen’s impossibly glamorous younger sister, amassed an astonishing collection of jewellery throughout her lifetime. Unlike other senior royals who frequently dipped into the royal vaults, the late princess possessed an impressive personal haul, from the memorable Poltimore Tiara, bought and worn by Princess Margaret on her wedding day, to the Lady Mount Stephen necklace, a majestic collet-set diamond necklace, bequeathed to Margaret by her grandmother, Queen Mary, which she wore at nearly all major state occasions.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
ARTnews

Valentino Chooses Venice for Couture Collaboration with Artists

Venice has been a much quieter place since the global pandemic began, but the city has begun a new chapter as the preferred place for fashion houses to hold their cycle of runway shows. Saint Laurent debuted its new menswear collection last week and was quickly followed by Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection presented in a dramatic setting in the city’s historic Arsenale.
Beauty & Fashioninsider.com

How an $800 Louis Vuitton wallet is professionally restored

Bag Remake Studio in Shonan, Japan, repairs designer bags and accessories. Its artisans show us how they restore an $800 Louis Vuitton monogram wallet. This includes disassembling the wallet, repainting, replacing the lining, and reassembling it. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. The following is a transcript of the video.
BusinessFinancial Times

Louis Vuitton gets its game face on

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. “He’s the most famous man you know nothing about!” exclaims Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke, speaking of the French luxury house’s founder. Over the phone from Paris, amid the hum of couture shows, Burke is taking a pause to discuss 200 Anecdotes, a mobile game being released by the brand in celebration of what would have been Vuitton’s 200th birthday. It follows Vivienne, a monogrammed flower character who traverses the globe unlocking stories about the house’s origins, including the founder’s two-year journey to Paris on foot from his hometown of Anchay, and his rise from an apprentice trunk-maker to the owner of a luxury-goods business. “It’s a coming-of-age story,” says Burke, a vocal gaming enthusiast. “It’s about a kid having to leave home under duress, acquiring skills, taking risks and becoming himself.”
Video GamesTouchArcade

LOUIS THE GAME

Join Vivienne on her adventures as she journeys to six vibrant locations across the globe in search of 200 collectible c…. Join Vivienne on her adventures as she journeys to six vibrant locations across the globe in search of 200 collectible candles to celebrate our founder Louis Vuitton’s 200th Birthday. Each candle unlocks fascinating stories about the journeys of Louis, his family, and the Maison. Explore worlds inspired by the spirit of travel, and master all of Vivienne's unique abilities to unlock iconic moments from Louis Vuitton's history. Compete against your friends on global time trial leaderboards, and collect all 200 stories in celebration of the momentous occasion.
Museumshypebeast.com

teamlab Borderless is the Most Visited Single-Artist Museum in the World

Setting a new Guiness World Record. teamLab Borderless Tokyo is a vast and immersive 107,000 square foot space filled with a world of interactive artworks. The exhibition was opened by global art collective teamLab in 2018 with a group mission to explore “a new relationship between humans and nature, and between oneself and the world through art.” The exhibition is a major hotspot for locals and tourists alike and was selected as one of the World’s 100 Greatest Places by TIME in 2019.
Businesspocketgamer.biz

Louis Vuitton launching NFT mobile game in August

French fashion brand Louis Vuitton is launching a mobile game with NFTs. Set to launch on August 4th, 2021 for iOS and Android devices, Louis: The Game will be part of the company's celebrations for the 200th anniversary of its founder's birth. Players will take control of its wooden doll...
ElectronicsHighsnobiety

Louis Vuitton Horizon: The $3,000 Speaker Is Selling Like Mad

Would you drop $3,000 on a leather luggage trunk by, say, audio experts Devialet? Probably not, right? Well, turn the question on its head and instead ponder the idea of spending the same amount on a Louis Vuitton home speaker. You know, the one that actually exists and is selling like proverbial hotcakes?
Video Gamesftnnews.com

Italy's First Video Game - ITALY. Land of Wonders

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Italian MFA) announces the launch of ITALY. Land of Wonders, a video game that is aimed at bringing the cultural heritage and wonders of Italy to a worldwide audience in general, and to young people in particular. Graphically appealing and targeted to both children...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Louis Vuitton Unveils New Eco-Conscious Charlie Sneaker

Louis Vuitton has introduced the world to Charlie, the French fashion house’s first unisex sneaker. The shoe’s eco-conscious design means it’s made of 90 percent recycled and bio-sourced materials, a construction decision the brand said in a press release marks a challenge to “all” current standards. The sole is made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy