Louis Vuitton marks 200th anniversary with art video game
In a distinctive anniversary celebration, luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton has launched an art-infused video game that blends education, entertainment and escapism. At the heart of Louis the Game is a quest, one that nods to the journey of the brand’s founder. Aged just 14, the young Louis Vuitton trekked on foot from his home in the Jura region of France to Industrial Revolution-era Paris armed with ambition, resilience and talent. This quest – spanning 292 miles and two years – would reap its rewards when he finally arrived in Paris. There, he became one of the most sought-after trunk makers of his generation and founder of a global brand that, after 200 years, retains the forward-looking spirit of its roots.www.wallpaper.com
