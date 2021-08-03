Level 3 of 4 flash flood risk for the Intermountain West

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 730 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over areas already affected by heavy rain, south of Concho and St Johns and west of Lyman Lake. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern St Johns, Lyman Lake State Park and Lyman Lake. This includes the following highways State Route 61 between mile markers 378 and 381. Highway 180 between mile markers 356 and 366. Highway 180 191 between mile markers 373 and 385. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Hollow Wash and portions of the Little Colorado River near St Johns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE