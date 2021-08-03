Cancel
Environment

Level 3 of 4 flash flood risk for the Intermountain West

Ashley County Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rains could cause flash floods in the southern Rockies, which increases the risk of debris flows from recent wildfire burn scars. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Northampton County, VAshoredailynews.com

Flash Flood Watch for Northampton Saturday

A flash flood watch is in effect for Northampton County from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. On average 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances of flash flooding.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 730 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over areas already affected by heavy rain, south of Concho and St Johns and west of Lyman Lake. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern St Johns, Lyman Lake State Park and Lyman Lake. This includes the following highways State Route 61 between mile markers 378 and 381. Highway 180 between mile markers 356 and 366. Highway 180 191 between mile markers 373 and 385. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Hollow Wash and portions of the Little Colorado River near St Johns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentpinalcentral.com

Preparing for, riding out flash floods

The final two weeks in July were wet ones for Arizona. The rain came down hard for hours. The extreme rain and dry soil were the perfect combinations for flash floods to occur — and they did, all over our state. The National Weather Service reported that in 2020, flooding...

