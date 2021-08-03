AUTO Stock Price Increases Over 20% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) increased by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) – an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions – increased by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to AutoWeb announcing it has acquired the assets of CarZeus, a San Antonio, Texas-based used vehicle acquisition platform that purchases vehicles directly from consumers and resells them through wholesale channels. AutoWeb plans to expand its used vehicle acquisition offering beyond CarZeus’ current San Antonio market by leveraging AutoWeb’s significant traffic acquisition capability and the management team’s depth of relevant experience.pulse2.com
