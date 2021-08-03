Cancel
DVB-S2X/S2/S Demodulator IP Core licensed to a Major Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into an 8K TV SOC

 4 days ago

August 3, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and Technology experts, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production proven DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrowband Demodulator IP Core to a leading Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into its 8K TV Chipset. This DVB-S2X/S2/S IP Core is extracted from a high-volume mass production STB SoC used in high-end satellite broadband, hybrid broadband-broadcast, and Smart TV applications. It implements two high-symbol rate (HSR) demodulators and up to eight narrow band demodulators and provides full support for network clock recovery (NCR). The IP Core optimizes the use of Ka-band and multi-spot beam technology carried by the latest high-throughput satellites (HTSs) by enabling single-carrier usage of these transponders providing a 30% increase in channel efficiency over multicarrier solutions.

