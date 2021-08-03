St. John's Health increases employee salaries by 6% for first raise in nearly 2 years

St. Clair city employees could be getting a pay bump soon. That’s if a recommendation by City Administrator Travis Dierker gets approval. At the St. Clair Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday, Dierker asked the board to consider a longevity pay raise he said would help the city retain its staff. He asked that employees with over 10 years of tenure with St. Clair receive a $2-per-hour pay increase, employees with five to 10 years of tenure receive $1.50 more per hour, employees with three to four years of tenure receive $1 more per hour and employees with two or less years of tenure receive a 50-cent pay increase. The city has nine employees with over 10 years of tenure, 4 with five to 10 years, 8 with three to four years and 6 with two years or less, according to a memo from the administrator. These numbers do not include employees on probation or elected officials, both of which would not receive raises. Dierker also did not include himself in the proposal. This would go into effect Sept. 1.