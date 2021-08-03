Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teton County, WY

St. John's Health increases employee salaries by 6% for first raise in nearly 2 years

By Tom Hallberg Jackson Hole Daily
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWage increases are coming at St. John’s Health. The hospital announced Monday that it would raise employees’ salaries by 6%. It will be the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic started that staffers have seen their paychecks increase, though the hospital has provided $1.2 million in COVID-19 bonuses. “If...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Health
County
Teton County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#As A Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
HealthWJBF.com

CVS Health raising minimum wage for employees

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this year, Chipotle decided to pay their employees more by upping their average wage to $15 an hour. For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. Well, CVS Health is rewarding its employees in a similar fashion. Starting...
Petersburg, VANBC12

Health Department employee honored for 40 years of service

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Marilyn Bland is a healthcare technician at the Petersburg Health Department, and she thoroughly enjoys talking about Mr. Al. “He is the first one here in the morning; the last one to leave in the afternoon,” Bland said. Alfonso Epps, also known as Mr. Al, is...
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Ascension St. John To Require COVID Vaccinations For Employees

Along with other Ascension facilities in its multistate network, Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa will require its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, the first major hospital system in Tulsa to do so. "This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety," Ascension said...
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Merit-based salary increases expected in September pay for non-union employees

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — University leaders have confirmed that eligible non-union Penn State employees will receive merit-based salary increases for fiscal year 2021-2022 by the end of September. Pay increases will be reflected in eligible employees’ September 2021 paychecks, and these increases will be retroactive to July 1, 2021. A...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Requiring Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn.– Essentia Health and St. Luke’s, two of Duluth’s largest employers, are announcing that all of their workers are now required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the more infectious delta variant continues to spread across the country. This new mandate coming down from Essentia Health and St. Luke’s hospitals will impact thousands of people. Across the country, more employers are announcing that their workers must get vaccinated. That includes many hospitals nationwide, with Essentia and St. Luke’s joining in.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

St. John’s expands maternity center

St. John’s Regional Medical Center, a member of Dignity Health, recently completed the expansion of its Maternity Center. This milestone marks the completion of the hospital’s expansion and modernization project. The expanded Maternity Center has a new private entrance (off Williams Drive), a dedicated lobby and waiting room, two new private and a shared triage rooms, and four new labor and delivery rooms.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Politicscallnewspapers.com

Trustees get first raise in many years

Grantwood Village trustees will get a slight pay raise in an effort to attract more residents in running for a trustee position in the future. The Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to increase the trustees’ monthly stipend by $50, increasing it to a total of $450 at the July 20 meeting.
Health Servicesmonroecopost.com

St. John’s recognized for LGBTQ inclusivity

SAGE and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation recently recognized St. John’s on the Long-term Care Equality Index, an initiative designed to promote equitable and inclusive care for LGBTQ older adults in residential long-term care communities. This national benchmarking tool evaluates communities based on the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ...
Saint Clair, MOWashington Missourian

St. Clair considers raises for city employees

St. Clair city employees could be getting a pay bump soon. That’s if a recommendation by City Administrator Travis Dierker gets approval. At the St. Clair Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday, Dierker asked the board to consider a longevity pay raise he said would help the city retain its staff. He asked that employees with over 10 years of tenure with St. Clair receive a $2-per-hour pay increase, employees with five to 10 years of tenure receive $1.50 more per hour, employees with three to four years of tenure receive $1 more per hour and employees with two or less years of tenure receive a 50-cent pay increase. The city has nine employees with over 10 years of tenure, 4 with five to 10 years, 8 with three to four years and 6 with two years or less, according to a memo from the administrator. These numbers do not include employees on probation or elected officials, both of which would not receive raises. Dierker also did not include himself in the proposal. This would go into effect Sept. 1.
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Katie Gallagher, St. Peter's Health

As a spokesperson for St. Peter’s Health, Katie Gallagher has written more nominations than she can remember for the annual 20 Under 40 award. Now it’s her turn to be recognized. “It’s weird to be put forward when I very much see my role as putting other people forward and...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Statement from UVM Health Network President and CEO John Bromsted MD on employee COVID-19 vaccination

Vermont Business Magazine “As an academic health system, we rely on data, research and science to keep our patients healthy and save lives. The recent rise of COVID-19 cases in our region and across the country due to the highly contagious delta variant has made one thing crystal clear: vaccination is how we control the spread and hopefully end this pandemic. As a health care provider, our consistent message through the pandemic has been to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others, and it is imperative that we do the right thing to protect our patients, our communities and our employees.
Saint Louis, MORegister Citizen

St. Louis health leaders warn of COVID-19 increase in kids

St. Louis area health leaders are asking adults to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect children as hospitals report admitting more young patients with the disease, including some in intensive care. Spring Schmidt, deputy director of the St. Louis County health department, said Wednesday about one in...
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vaccinations steadily increase as incentive program nears first drawing for winners

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson announced the vaccine incentive program on July 21, and since then vaccinations have steadily increased across the state. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, health officials have given out an average of 13,000 vaccines each day over the past week. Before the incentives were announced, the seven-day average of The post Vaccinations steadily increase as incentive program nears first drawing for winners appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy