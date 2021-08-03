Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Tools for School giveaway approaches

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGe0B_0bG7qgUw00

Hundreds of area children will receive the supplies they need to start the school year during the upcoming Tools For School event.

Online registration for Tools For School was conducted May 17-28 and was designed to assist students in grades Kindergarten – 6th grade for the 2021-22 school year.

The annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled between 8 a.m. and noon next Saturday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville.

Those receiving backpacks and supplies will need to bring proof of their registration to the giveaway at the time designated on the registration ticket.

Those receiving assistance must bring the Google Form confirmation to Ridgecrest Baptist Church between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. -7 p.m .today, Tuesday, to obtain their color-coded registration card, which is required to pick up the student's backpack on Saturday.

Volunteers with Tools For School will unpack boxes of the donated supplies at the church Thursday and pack the backpacks Friday.

Parents who register their children were to receive a confirmation email that includes specific information about the Tools For School event.

Those wanting additional information can e-mail Kristi@tools-For-school.org or call 903-422-6764.

Tools For School, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Greenville. Each year, they provide backpacks for K-6th grade students full of school supplies. Through partnerships with companies and other organizations, TFS can also provide access to vaccines and other resources.

Comments / 0

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
87
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Society
Greenville, TX
Society
Greenville, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Charity#Tools For School#Ridgecrest Baptist Church#Google Form#For School Inc#Tfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 0

Community Policy