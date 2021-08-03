Tools for School giveaway approaches

Hundreds of area children will receive the supplies they need to start the school year during the upcoming Tools For School event.

Online registration for Tools For School was conducted May 17-28 and was designed to assist students in grades Kindergarten – 6th grade for the 2021-22 school year.

The annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled between 8 a.m. and noon next Saturday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville.

Those receiving backpacks and supplies will need to bring proof of their registration to the giveaway at the time designated on the registration ticket.

Those receiving assistance must bring the Google Form confirmation to Ridgecrest Baptist Church between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. -7 p.m .today, Tuesday, to obtain their color-coded registration card, which is required to pick up the student's backpack on Saturday.

Volunteers with Tools For School will unpack boxes of the donated supplies at the church Thursday and pack the backpacks Friday.

Parents who register their children were to receive a confirmation email that includes specific information about the Tools For School event.

Those wanting additional information can e-mail Kristi@tools-For-school.org or call 903-422-6764.

Tools For School, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Greenville. Each year, they provide backpacks for K-6th grade students full of school supplies. Through partnerships with companies and other organizations, TFS can also provide access to vaccines and other resources.