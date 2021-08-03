Led Zeppelin Documentary Joins Venice Film Festival Lineup

More than two years after it was first announced, the first officially-authorised and endorsed full-length Led Zeppelin documentary, has been completed. Featuring “unprecedented access” to the band, including new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, the first and only time the trio have participated in a documentary in 50 years, Becoming Led Zeppelin covers the band’s early years through to the moment in 1970 when Led Zeppelin II displaced The Beatles’ Abbey Road from the peak of the Billboard albums chart in America.