Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Apple (AAPL) Advertising Could Reach $10B in Revs by 2023 - Bernstein

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi reiterated a Market Perform rating and $132.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on the belief ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aapl#Advertising#Revs#Aapl#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Has $27.10 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast Sees High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges 20% — Robinhood, AMD, AMC, MicroVision Other Top Trends

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Online brokerage Robinhood Markets is seeing the highest interest...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Family Capital Trust Co Sells 1,725 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wolfe Research Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $135.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,235 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 319,125 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Apple Blows Away Q3 Earnings Expectations but AAPL Stock Declines

Despite strong Q3 earnings, Apple saw a drop in its stock price following the report. AAPL shares closed at $146.77 or 1.49% down yesterday. After hours, Apple stock lost another 2.09% to reach $143.70. As many companies are sharing their performance and releasing second-quarter and fiscal third-quarter reports, Apple Inc...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Compton Financial Group LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.4% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Elon Musk Laid Into Apple (AAPL) During Tesla's (TSLA) Q2 Earnings Call

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported Q2 earnings yesterday after the market close. As a regular practice, CEO Elon Musk took part in the earnings call after the report was published to share more information on his EV company's performance in the prior quarter.
Financial ReportsFXStreet.com

Quarterly earnings outlook: Apple (AAPL Stock) and Visa (V Stock)

Visa, third-quarter earnings report is due on July 27, 2021. Considering the previous quarterly report, this guide will forecast the company’s second- quarter earnings report. Visa released its second fiscal quarter earnings on April 27, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, Visa earned $3.0 billion, or $1.38 per...
StocksInvestorPlace

How to Trade Nvidia Into Earnings

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares cooled just ahead of its long-awaited four-for-one stock split. But the decline didn’t last long. Once the price adjustment hit and NVDA stock suddenly became 75% cheaper, buyers returned. Since then, prices have been quietly climbing and are now within a pebble toss of the old peak.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 11.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy