Apple (AAPL) Advertising Could Reach $10B in Revs by 2023 - Bernstein

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.