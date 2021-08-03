Letter: More coverage needed on missing Fruitland boy

I'm distraught that I have not seen more about this missing Fruitland boy. Facebook is a common place to see tons of important things that are going on nationwide. It's a shame this story is not being shared more. The first question upon reading about the boy was why was I not notified by cellphone? After searching the story, I did read they put out an endangered child alert but not an Amber Alert with clarification of the differences along with where they sent the alert out to. I do not know the standard procedures for this type of emergency, but I do feel like there should be a statewide alert and also for surrounding states. I then searched Sun Valley news and found not one listing about this missing child. That made me become worried. I then searched Ontario news since Ontario is only less than five miles away from Fruitland and again there is nothing. Why? I am going to be searching into each major news outlet in Idaho and Ontario to see which ones have all mentioned this missing child. I am nervous to do so. I'm angry and sad. Something more can be done for him and other cases like his. I don't know if maybe I'm uneducated with all of this, but as far as I'm concerned, this should be a top story. And why isn't law enforcement knocking on doors of houses nearby? I'm soo upset about this. I hope he's okay, and I wish I was there to help look for him. Please bring awareness. And please stop sharing stuff about kittens clogging up your news feed when there is such an emergency involving a child.