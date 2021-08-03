Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fruitland, ID

Letter: More coverage needed on missing Fruitland boy

Twin Falls Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm distraught that I have not seen more about this missing Fruitland boy. Facebook is a common place to see tons of important things that are going on nationwide. It's a shame this story is not being shared more. The first question upon reading about the boy was why was I not notified by cellphone? After searching the story, I did read they put out an endangered child alert but not an Amber Alert with clarification of the differences along with where they sent the alert out to. I do not know the standard procedures for this type of emergency, but I do feel like there should be a statewide alert and also for surrounding states. I then searched Sun Valley news and found not one listing about this missing child. That made me become worried. I then searched Ontario news since Ontario is only less than five miles away from Fruitland and again there is nothing. Why? I am going to be searching into each major news outlet in Idaho and Ontario to see which ones have all mentioned this missing child. I am nervous to do so. I'm angry and sad. Something more can be done for him and other cases like his. I don't know if maybe I'm uneducated with all of this, but as far as I'm concerned, this should be a top story. And why isn't law enforcement knocking on doors of houses nearby? I'm soo upset about this. I hope he's okay, and I wish I was there to help look for him. Please bring awareness. And please stop sharing stuff about kittens clogging up your news feed when there is such an emergency involving a child.

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
Fruitland, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Fruitland, IDArgus Observer Online

Search continues this morning for missing boy

FRUITLAND — A 5-year-old boy from Fruitland remains missing and the Fruitland Police Department is coordinating citizen search efforts beginning this morning at 9 a.m. in the southern parking lot of the Fruitland High School. The efforts will stretch to 1 p.m. and police will pass out search assignments to those who join and are urging those who are willing to participate and organize with the agency.
Idaho StateArgus Observer Online

The latest on missing persons in Idaho; nearly 1/3 are juveniles

FRUITLAND — As of Aug. 4, Michael “Monkey” Joseph Vaughan was one of 48 total juveniles listed as currently missing in the state of Idaho, with some listed as endangered. The Idaho State Police Missing Person Clearinghouse currently lists 171 missing persons in Idaho, 39 of whom were under the age of 10 at the time they went missing, according to Tanea Parmenter, missing person Clearinghouse manager and Amber Alert Coordinator.
Fruitland, IDPost Register

T-shirts made of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Tuesday marked one week since 5-year-old Michael Vaughan went missing. Gone without a trace. But the community is still rallying for the family. With community searches, prayer groups or simply posting flyers. Anjy Williams and her partner Chris Lawrence are just a few who are doing...
Fruitland, IDKIVI-TV

Police still searching for missing Fruitland boy last seen Tuesday

FRUITLAND, Idaho — UPDATE (7/30): Fruitland Police are asking the public for help in identifying people who were in the area of SW 8th St., SW 9th St. and Cronwall Way from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on July 27, the day Michael Vaughn went missing. If you were in the area or know someone who was, call Fruitland Police at 208-642-6006 ext. 0.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Missing Boy In Aurora Returns Home

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) –  The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert Saturday for a boy in Aurora. Police boy returned home Saturday at around noon. Police say the boy was last seen near Cimarron Circle and 11th Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Friday. At around 8 a.m., members of Aurora’s Emergency Response Team and investigators with the Crimes Against Children Unit responded to that area. Police also used drones to search from above. Police Chief Vanessa Wilson says she was in the area where he was found. She says he and his family are doing fine. Police do not suspect there is any foul play.
Public SafetyPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: They need more than “thank you” signs

I see signs everywhere thanking our firefighting personnel. These are nice but they won’t pay the bills. These crews are facing fires unprecedented in history, fires that travel 70 miles an hour at 4000 degrees and create their own weather. When air support can’t fly, the ground crews are our line of defense.
Fruitland, IDKIVI-TV

Dozens gather for motorcycle ride to support family of missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — On Friday, dozens of motorcycle riders arrived at Fruitland Community Park to pray that missing five-year-old Michael Vaughan will be found. “We put together a motorcycle ride tonight for awareness and support for the Michael Vaughan’s family. (He's) also known as "monkey". We are part of the motorcycle community, when tragedy strikes, when something heavy happens the motorcycle community comes together,” said Brooke Curtis, one of the organizers for the motorcycle ride.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

LETTERS: Need more severe penalties for violators; a nation of fools

Add my voice to the others who have written regarding expired auto licenses. I have a suggestion: No need to have patrolmen wasting their time looking for expired license plates. Instead, when a license plate renewal is mailed out include a notice that an additional fee of $200 will be charged if the fee is not paid within 45 days. After that date the car will be impounded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy