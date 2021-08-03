Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopewell Township, OH

Local church helping students get supplies in Hopewell Area Schools

Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPEWELL TWP. — After a rough year living through a pandemic, one local church is trying to help students get ready for their return to the classroom this fall. Hopewell’s Genesis Church is proving supplies for students in need in the community, gathering the necessary supplies to ensure the first day of school can go smoothly. Taking donations of everything from pencils to calculators, it’s the first time the church has held a school supply drive for the community.

www.ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Society
City
Hopewell Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Volunteers#Charity#Hopewell Area Schools#Hopewell Twp#Genesis Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy