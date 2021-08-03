Local church helping students get supplies in Hopewell Area Schools
HOPEWELL TWP. — After a rough year living through a pandemic, one local church is trying to help students get ready for their return to the classroom this fall. Hopewell’s Genesis Church is proving supplies for students in need in the community, gathering the necessary supplies to ensure the first day of school can go smoothly. Taking donations of everything from pencils to calculators, it’s the first time the church has held a school supply drive for the community.www.ellwoodcityledger.com
