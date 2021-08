James Spann forecasts an uptick in scattered showers, storms for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. SUN AND STORMS: An upper trough will bring an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms to Alabama Friday and Saturday, but it still won’t rain everywhere. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 30-40%, and most of the showers will come from about 1 until 10 p.m. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 86 and 90 degrees. On Sunday, showers become fewer as an upper ridge begins to build over the region. Sunday’s high will be at or just over 90 degrees with a partly sunny sky.