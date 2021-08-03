Cancel
Roniel Iglesias Outclasses Pat McCormack For Welterweight Gold In Tokyo

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoniel Iglesias saved the best for last. The four-time Cuban Olympian with three medals in two can now add 'two-time Olympic Gold medalist' to his resume after soundly outpointing Great Britain's Pat McCormack in the Tokyo Olympics welterweight final. Scores were 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of Iglesias, who delivered a masterclass performance Tuesday evening at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

www.boxingscene.com

