Roniel Iglesias Outclasses Pat McCormack For Welterweight Gold In Tokyo

Pat McCormack (Great Britain) def. Aliaksandr Radzionau (Belarus), 5:0: Radzionau gave this what he had in the first, four judges went McCormack’s way anyway, and then McCormack got more clever and landed some very good shots, and Radzionau slowed down a bit, too much anyway. McCormack is the top seed and a two-time Olympian, and figures to turn pro after Tokyo, saying this will be his last Olympics. He’s 26 and is a strong contender at the Olympics, and has a style that should translate OK to the pros if he has the pop, which you don’t always see in the amateurs even from guys who have it, and even now that the scoring is more pro style than just poking for points.