Angler input on proposed changes are important to help fishery managers understand angler preference and help shape fishing seasons for the next three years. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for public comment on potential changes for the update of the fishing regulations booklet for next the three-year cycle (2022-2024). Anglers can find a complete list of the proposals and their explanations on the Fish and Game website on the “Public Comment” webpage. Comments will be taken until 11 p.m. MDT on Sunday, Aug. 29. “Angler surveys like this are one of many steps we take when considering changes to fishing rules. It’s one way we can help ensure our fisheries program is providing what anglers want,” said Lance Hebdon, IDFG’s Fisheries Bureau Chief.