Here’s how much FC Cincinnati franchise is worth

By Steve Watkins
Cincinnati Business Courier
 3 days ago
FC Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer franchise is worth more than one-third of the league’s franchises despite playing in one of its smallest markets, according to a new estimate.

www.bizjournals.com

Cincinnati, OH
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Fc Cincinnati#Major League Soccer#Franchises
