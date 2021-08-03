How to serve someone who lives in another state?

I want to go for sole physical custody of my son, his father lives in another state but I have no idea where. I have not spoken to him in almost a year nor has he tried to reach out. My problem is that I do not know his address or his phone number as our only communication was through a fake social media page he made. How would I or the court go about finding him? If they do and he does not show up does that mean they grant what I ask for? If he does, can they make me fly my son to the other state although he is a toddler? I do not have enough money to pay for a lawyer so I have to do this by myself. Thank you for all the help.