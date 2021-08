Will we ever know peace? When it comes to Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums—it doesn’t seem like it. The singer announced in June that her next re-leased album will be Red: Taylor’s Version. The album, which is out on November 19, is a re-recording of her Grammy-nominated 2012 album, Red. Since her announcement, fans have been patiently waiting to learn more about the album’s 30 tracks and any bonus collaborators. Now, we finally have some answers. While Swift has already hinted that fans can expect a long-awaited 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well,” a fan favorite from Red, the singer...