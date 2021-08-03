Cancel
Livingston Taylor reflects on 50-year career: 'Slowing me down requires a great deal'

Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing into 2020, Livingston Taylor looked to have a busy year on tap. There was of course his usual slate of performances, and classes at Berklee College of Music where he’s taught since 1989. But he’d also released the box set “Best of LIVe” in February of 2019, featuring 87 tracks from his live shows spanning 1969-2016, and been the focal point of a 2019 PBS concert telecast, “Livingston Taylor Live from Sellersville.”

