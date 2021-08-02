Climb Long Routes Faster With This Simple Aid Trick

All of my life, I’ve dreamed of having a head of long, thick hair that I could create style masterpieces with. Long flowing curls or a perfect messy bun, I would have the best head of hair in town. The reality when it comes to my hair is that it’s relatively thin and refuses to grow past a certain length. Still, as far as hair goes, it’s quite a bit longer than most of my peers. And while I can’t quite get a beautiful natural messy bun (but I have products that help), it’s fun to try out new styles and experiment with different hairdos. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for long hairstyle tricks.