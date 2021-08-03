Phoenix Suns Re-Sign Chris Paul and Solidify Their Backcourt
The Phoenix Suns accomplished their main goal in maintaining all their key players from the backcourt a season ago, while adding a much-needed piece to go alongside them. Shortly after NBA free agency opened up, the Suns wasted no time re-signing point guards Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. Paul declined his $44.2 million player option with the Suns only to sign a new, four-year deal worth $120 million. Payne re-signed on a three-year agreement for $19 million.valleyofthesuns.com
