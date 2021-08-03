Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Phoenix Suns Re-Sign Chris Paul and Solidify Their Backcourt

By Dylan Young
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns accomplished their main goal in maintaining all their key players from the backcourt a season ago, while adding a much-needed piece to go alongside them. Shortly after NBA free agency opened up, the Suns wasted no time re-signing point guards Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. Paul declined his $44.2 million player option with the Suns only to sign a new, four-year deal worth $120 million. Payne re-signed on a three-year agreement for $19 million.

valleyofthesuns.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

121K+
Followers
314K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Suns Re Sign#The Phoenix Suns#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesfadeawayworld.net

Jared Dudley Thinks Kendall Jenner Relationship Inspired Devin Booker To Take Care Of His Body: "In A Way, I Think Him Having A Girlfriend Has Helped Him"

Devin Booker has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. After years of struggling to get Phoenix some success, Booker found the best running-mate in Phoenix when the franchise traded for Chris Paul. The duo became All-Stars this season. But it was during the playoffs where fans got to see the evolution of Devin Booker. Unlike Paul, who is an NBA veteran with loads of playoff experience, Booker had never been in a playoff series.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chris Paul Sends Message To Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals this past season in their first trip to the playoffs in over a decade. Praise has rightfully been given to head coach Monty Williams and rising young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but a lot of the credit for the remarkable year goes to just one man: Chris Paul.
NBANew York Post

Suns owner has surprising answer about Chris Paul’s future

Suns owner Robert Sarver didn’t sound too certain his star point guard Chris Paul will be back next season if he opts out of the final year of his contract. Sarver left things more open than expected, considering Paul led the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul have options; Kyle Lowry leads unrestricted class

NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams will hope to make starting on Aug. 2, when they're officially allowed to start negotiating with players.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul makes huge decision after NBA Finals run with Suns

The NBA news keeps coming with free agency just hours away, and this time it has to do with the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chris Paul has declined his $44 million player optionfor the 2021-22 NBA season, in turn making him an unrestricted free agent when the free agency period begins on Monday.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The exact moment Chris Paul knew he needed JaVale McGee with Suns

The Phoenix Suns recently acquired JaVale McGee to a one-year, $5 million deal, and Chris Paul apparently played a role in the signing. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Paul has long been impressed with McGee after his performance for the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. One specific moment that really earned McGee the respect of Paul, however, is the mentality and tenacity he showed in Game 2 of the Suns-Nuggets Semifinals series.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Clippers, Paul, Ariza, Lakers, Howard

The two-year, $21.6MM commitment the Clippers made to Reggie Jackson, including a $10.38MM cap hit next season, will have major tax implications for the team, Bobby Marks of ESPN tweets. After accounting for new contracts for Jackson and Kawhi Leonard, who is expected to sign for the maximum, the Clippers’ tax bill is projected to be $95MM. Taking into account both salaries and tax penalties, the cost of the roster will be $265MM, says Marks.
NBARealGM

Chris Paul, Suns Agree To Four-Year Deal Worth Up To $120M

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $120 million. Paul declined his $44.2 million player option with the Suns to become a free agent. Paul led the Suns to The Finals in his first season with the team. “One thing I’ll never...
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Chris Paul staying with Suns in NBA free agency

The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul are running it back. The star point guard and the Suns agreed on a four-year contract worth up to $120 million, according to ESPN. The new deal will expire after Paul turns 40. Paul is fresh off his first NBA Finals appearance in his...
NBAchatsports.com

Chris Paul can sign extension with Suns this week

The Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul can get a head start on free agency by negotiating on a contract extension this week that would add years to his $44.2 player option for the 2021-22 season. The league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for incumbent teams to negotiate extensions with their own...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-off set for Nov. 22-23 with four-team event

Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul's support of historically black colleges and universities continues with a four-team event named after him. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday the first Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off scheduled for Nov. 22-23 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. “I appreciate the collaboration...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Chris Paul Wants To Return To Phoenix Suns Next Season

Chris Paul had one of his best seasons in the NBA this year. After being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder, CP3 joined the Phoenix Suns and formed a dynamic duo with Devin Booker. Prior to his arrival, the Suns had a statement run in the Orlando Bubble, going undefeated during their time there. With Paul in their team, the Suns were able to break their poor regular seasons' streak of 10 years and reached the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the days of Steve Nash. Paul elevated the players around him, with both he and Booker becoming All-Stars last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy