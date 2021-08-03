Phoenix Suns Re-Sign Chris Paul and Solidify Their Backcourt

Devin Booker has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. After years of struggling to get Phoenix some success, Booker found the best running-mate in Phoenix when the franchise traded for Chris Paul. The duo became All-Stars this season. But it was during the playoffs where fans got to see the evolution of Devin Booker. Unlike Paul, who is an NBA veteran with loads of playoff experience, Booker had never been in a playoff series.