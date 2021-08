Exactly 384 pieces of crystal make up the chandelier that hangs at the center of this new poolside cabana in Edina. “It’s sort of unexpected for outdoor lighting,” interior designer Ammar Steven Alshash says of the statement piece, an indoor fixture that just happens to be UL-approved for wet conditions. But it works swimmingly for the cabana, which was inspired by the main home just a few steps away, as well as by the homeowners’ love of two iconic Southern California hotels, the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Parker Palm Springs. “The home itself has a pretty cool Hollywood Regency glamour design mixed with modern and contemporary elements,” says Alshash, who did those interiors five years ago. “And we wanted to bring that look over here.”