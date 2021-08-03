‘Cullman Alerts’ system goes live

Cullman County EMA Director Phyllis Little speaks at a meeting of Cullman County department heads last year.

Anyone with a smart phone in Cullman County now has free access to a new community tool that delivers customized weather, road, and tons more community info straight to their text message or email inbox.

The new “Cullman Alerts” system began taking its first subscribers on Monday, signing up users for the cost-free service in an early wave that suggests it could see wide adoption.

“We’ve already gotten 1,559 subscribers since we announced that it went live this morning,” said Cullman Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little Monday afternoon. “When I went to lunch, that number was only at 1,357. In the City of Cullman alone, we’ve had 500 people sign up already. It looks like the word is getting out there.”

In its simplest, most basic form, Cullman Alerts offers cautionary alerts that notify subscribers of real-time weather and public safety hazards that break down along four threat categories: tornado warning, thunderstorm warning, civil safety alerts, and hazmat alerts. The storm information is sourced in real time, as soon as warnings are issued, from the National Weather Service.

To sign up for those four basics, local smart phone users just have to text “Cullman Alerts” to 69310. Unsubscribing works the same way: just text “Stop” to 69310, and you’ll stop receiving the alerts and your number will be delisted from the service.

For those who want more than just safety warnings, however, there’s a secondary tier of information just a website visit away. It starts by going online and navigating to the following web address:

From there, users will be asked to enter their name and address before being presented with a lengthy menu of topics they’d prefer to learn about via text, email, or phone message. Text Messages will come from the 69310 number, phone messages from 256-739-5410, and email messages from noreply@co.cullman.al.us.

The range of available info is broad, and likely to grow further as more local agencies opt in on contributing to the new system. “One thing about this system is, it’s so versatile,” said associate county commissioner Garry Marchman during a Monday press event to announce the rollout. “You can use it for so many different things…you can tailor this for any [information] you want to receive.”

“It can send out notifications of road problems, department closings, or issues with droughts,” added associate commissioner Kerry Watson. “If we see that a bridge is out, we can send an alert for that. It’s going to be good for our seniors, too. It’s a convenient way to make plans before you go to the trouble of getting out and encountering something you weren’t expecting.”

Users can request to receive messages concerning county road closures, building and departmental closings and holidays, garbage route changes, CARTS scheduling updates, traffic hazards, law enforcement alerts, utilities outage information, and even community updates on seasonal big events hosted at area parks.

Little said the name and address info is stored in order to retain your preferences only for as long as you’re subscribed to the system, it isn’t shared with a third party, and that it disappears from the system when you decide to halt the service.

“Only two people can see that information, and we do nothing with it. It’s held in the system while you’re signed up,” she explained. “But if someone decides they want to opt out, they can go to the web page, enter the same information they provided when they signed up, and click ‘unsubscribe.’ That will take them completely out of everything. If you only signed up via text message to receive the four basic hazard alerts, you don’t even have to do all of that: Just text ‘stop’ to 69310.”

The customization also extends to the time of day when alerts are active. Users can elect to receive Cullman Alerts messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. And you don’t have to be a resident of one area to receive notifications about what’s happening in another: “You can live at Fairview and elect to receive alerts from the City of Cullman or from Hanceville,” Little told The Times in June, discussing preparations for the system’s rollout.

“Phyllis and our folks have worked hard to bring this service to everyone, and it’s completely free,” said county commission chairman Jeff Clemons at Monday’s kickoff. “I truly believe this is going to be a big thing for the citizens of Cullman County.”

Here’s the current list of local governments, services, and agencies that have signed on to provide information through the Cullman Alerts messaging system. Expect more to be added in the future, as new participants join in:

Cullman EMA

Cullman County Commission

CARTS (Cullman Area Rural Transportation)

The Cullman County Commission on Aging

Cullman County Parks and Recreation

Cullman County Revenue Commission

Cullman County Sanitation Services

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Cullman County Water Department

City of Cullman

City of Hanceville

City of Good Hope

Town of Baileyton

Town of Berlin

Town of Colony

Town of Dodge City

Town of Fairview

Town of Garden City

Town of Holly Pond

Town of South Vinemont

Town of West Point

