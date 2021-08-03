Cancel
Detroit, MI

Before and after: Townhouse Detroit prepares to reopen with a post-Covid new face

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA six-year-old downtown restaurant soon shows a fresh face with a lighter complexion after a major makeover during a nine-month shutdown. Townhouse Detroit replaces the dark wood, leather seats, Edison bulbs and red drapes that created a men's club vibe. Renderings posted online show a sunnier look with marble, pink tones, recessed lamps and string lights -- "lighter and more contemporary materials," says a release.

