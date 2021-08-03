Before and after: Townhouse Detroit prepares to reopen with a post-Covid new face

Perhaps Bianca Chambers should be in the running for the role of Detroit police chief. Chambers reportedly solved her own crime this week, hunting down a man who stole her Mercedes-Benz by soliciting tips on social media, then slashing the car's tires so he couldn't take off when she confronted him. Chambers found the suspect at a barber shop on the west side getting his dreadlocks twisted. Naturally, she dragged him out by his hair while recording on Facebook Live.