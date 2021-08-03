Maine Turnpike Authority wants to hear from public on proposed toll increases

A public hearing, pursuant to Idaho Code 50-1002, will be held for consideration of the proposed budget for the fiscal year from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. The hearing will be held at City Hall, 112 South 2nd St, Elk River, Idaho at 9:00 a.m. on August 18, 2021. All interested persons are invited to appear and show cause, if any, why such budget should or should not be adopted. Copies of the proposed City budget in detail are available at the City Hall during regular office hours (7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weekdays). City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone desiring accommodations for disabilities related to the budget documents or the hearing, please contact the City Clerk, (208) 826-3209 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. The proposed FY 2021-2022 budget is shown below as FYE 2022 proposed expenditures and revenues.