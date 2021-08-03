Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, ME

Maine Turnpike Authority wants to hear from public on proposed toll increases

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK (WGME) -- The Maine Turnpike Authority wants to hear from you about the proposed toll increases. The rate hike is meant to offset losses caused by the pandemic. Under the current plan, rates at the York Toll Plaza would go up from $3 to $4 for a passenger car.

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, ME
Traffic
State
Maine State
City
York, ME
Local
Maine Government
York, ME
Government
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Toll Plaza#Passenger Car#Wgme#Ez Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Related
Maine StateSeacoast Online

Maine Turnpike begins collecting feedback on toll hike plan

YORK, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority held the first of three public meetings to provide information and take comments on proposed toll increases. The meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, featured a brief presentation from MTA officials explaining the proposals and followed by public comment. Two people took advantage of the opportunity to share their views at the meeting.
Pennsylvania StateCourier-Express

Smaller toll increases planned on PA Turnpike through 2050

(The Center Square) – Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike can except toll increases through 2050, officials said Wednesday, albeit at a slower rate than experienced over the past 15 years. The announcement comes as the PA Turnpike Commission makes the last $450 million payment to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation...
TrafficPottsville Republican Herald

Mitigate turnpike toll hikes

Wednesday should have been but wasn’t a red-letter date for those who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The commission delivered to the state government the last of 15 annual $450 million payments that were required under a poorly conceived 2007 law that resulted from a festival of legislative sausage-making. Faced with...
Pittsfield, MAiBerkshires.com

MassDOT Holds Public Hearing For East Street Reconstruction Proposal

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is in the 25 percent design stage of a $9 million to $10 million reconstruction of East Street, or Route 9. On Thursday, MassDOT held a public hearing for the proposed overhaul that extends about a half-mile from the westerly side of...
Garrett County, MDCumberland Times-News

Proposed Backbone solar project gets first public hearing

OAKLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission held the first of two public comment sessions on the proposed 175-megawatt Backbone solar facility that Competitive Power Ventures is planning to build in Garrett County. CPV Backbone Solar, LLC, has applied for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, which is what...
Maine Statewkitfm.com

Maine city declares emergency, goes remote as COVID-19 rises

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The City Council in Maine’s largest city has declared an emergency to allow it to keep meeting remotely while cases of coronavirus rise in the state. The Portland City Council has described the declaration as a “limited emergency” and it went into effect earlier this week. Mayor Kate Snyder told the Portland Press Herald that the move is “to protect the public’s health” and is “the prudent path to take.” The city had been working on a path to open City Hall to more in-person services, but then coronavirus cases started to rise in Maine and elsewhere in the country.
Maine StatePosted by
Q97.9

Governor Mills Updates State Of Maine Mask Guidance

According to the Portland Press Herald, Governor Janet Mills has decided the state will follow the latest recommendation from the National Centers For Disease Control. The new guidance recommends that, regardless of vaccination status, those in areas with substantial COVID-19 transmission should wear a mask when indoors. However, as the...
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Masks Now Recommended For All Mainers In Kennebec, Somerset And Waldo Counties

Mainers should now wear masks when they are in Kennebec, Somerset and Waldo counties, according to new guidance from the Maine CDC. Kennebec County was the latest county on Saturday to meet the threshold where the state recommends all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors. That county currently has 50.1 cases per 100,000, up from 49.28 on Friday.
Maine Statewgan.com

Indoor mask use now recommended in half of Maine’s counties

The Maine CDC’s guidance about indoor mask use now applies to half of the state. The agency said last month that it was recommending indoor mask use for everyone in areas of high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus. Those distinctions are made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fenwick Island, DEwrde.com

Packed Public Hearing for Proposed Fenwick Island Hotel & Restaurant

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Carl M. Freeman Companies wants to build a hotel and a restaurant along Route 54. The developers say their project would make significant infrastructure improvements, but Planning and Zoning previously denied the application. Neighbors in the Fenwick Island area filled Sussex County Council chambers for several hours on Tuesday, voicing their concerns in a public hearing.
Idaho Stateclearwatertribune.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 (FYE 17) CITY OF ELK RIVER, IDAHO

A public hearing, pursuant to Idaho Code 50-1002, will be held for consideration of the proposed budget for the fiscal year from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. The hearing will be held at City Hall, 112 South 2nd St, Elk River, Idaho at 9:00 a.m. on August 18, 2021. All interested persons are invited to appear and show cause, if any, why such budget should or should not be adopted. Copies of the proposed City budget in detail are available at the City Hall during regular office hours (7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weekdays). City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone desiring accommodations for disabilities related to the budget documents or the hearing, please contact the City Clerk, (208) 826-3209 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. The proposed FY 2021-2022 budget is shown below as FYE 2022 proposed expenditures and revenues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy