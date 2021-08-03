Cancel
Simone Biles Scores Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return

By Jess Cohen
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit" Simone Biles will leave the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with two medals. After sitting out several events to focus on her mental health, the 24-year-old gymnast returned to Olympic competition on Tuesday, August 3, to participate in the balance beam final. Her comeback performance, which ended in an incredible double pike dismount, earned her a score of 14.000 and the bronze medal. So, as the GOAT heads home, she'll be taking with her the bronze individual medal, as well as the team's silver medal from earlier in the competition.

